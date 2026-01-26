Former Georgia Bulldog Seeking First Super Bowl Ring With Seattle Seahawks

Former Georgia Bulldog Mike Macdonald is seeking his first-ever Super Bowl ring with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Super Bowl is officially set. The New England Patriots will go up against the Seattle Seahawks in a couple of weeks to see who will be crowned as this year's champion. With the Patriots and Seahawks making the Super Bowl, the Georgia Bulldogs also extended its streak of years with a former Bulldog in the big game. It is not up to 25-straight years.

Offensive lineman Jared Wilson is starting for the Patriots upfront and Kenny McIntosh, despite being on the IR, holds a roster spot with the Seahawks. They aren't the only former Dawgs in the Super Bowl, though.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is a former Dawg himself. Macdonald attended the University of Georgia after high school. While he attended school, he coached football at Cedar Shoals High School, right down the road from the university. Once he graduated, he picked up a graduate assistant gig with the Georgia football team. He then became a defensive quality control assistant for two years before transitioning to another job.

Former Bulldog Mike Macdonald Looking for First-Ever Super Bowl Ring

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald looks on after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Three years in the college ranks was all it took for Macdonald to get a job in the NFL. He joined the Baltimore Ravens as a coaching intern and then became a defensive assistant. That eventually turned into defensive backs coach and then linebackers coach. In 2021, Macdonald was the defensive coordinator for the Michigan Wolverines, but then he returned to the Ravens to be the defensive coordinator there. Two years later, he lands the head coaching job with the Seahawks.

Macdonald has sky rocketed up the coaching ranks throughout his career. In 18 years, he went from coaching running backs at Cedar Shoals high school to being the head coach in a Super Bowl in his second season.

Funny enough, the quarterback Macdonald had to beat to earn his right to the Super Bowl was Matthew Stafford, who also was the quarterback at Georgia when Macdonald was a student there.

So it looks like a former Dawg will be earning a Super Bowl ring no matter what this season. Either Wilson wins it with the Patriots in his first season in the league or Macdonald and McIntosh take it home with the Seahawks.

The Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 8 at 6:30 PM at Levi's Stadium.

