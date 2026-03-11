Every Georgia Running Back Who Has Come Close to Ending the 1,000-Yard Rusher Drought

Every Georgia Bulldog running back who has come close to ending the Dawgs' drought for 1,000 yard rushers.

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of college football's most prestigious programs and have produced a litany of talented players, particularly at the running back position. The overall successes of the program have resulted in some fans anointing the Bulldogs as "RBU."

But despite Georgia's successes on the ground, the Dawgs have failed to produce a 1,000-yard rusher in more than half a decade. The last running back to do so was D'Andre Swift, who reached over 1,200 rushing yards in 2019.

While it has been a surprisingly long amount of time since Georgia has boasted a 1,000-yard rusher, there have been plenty of ball carriers to have come close to the prestigious milestone. Below is a list of Georgia rushers who have come close to ending the 1,000-yard drought.

1. Kenny McIntosh (2022) - 829 Yards

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) carries the ball and scores a touchdown against the LSU Tigers during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

McIntosh was the feature back for Georgia's 2022 national championship season and turned in one of the more underrated seasons by a Bulldogs ball carrier. Unfortunately for McIntosh, Georgia's thrashing of opponents that season often resulted in starters not seeing much action by the fourth quarter, which ultimately hindered his ability to surpass 1,000 yards.

2. Zamir White (2021) - 856 Yards

Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After battling injuries throughout his career, Zamir White's final season in a Bulldogs uniform was his best as he tallied just shy of 900 yards and helped lead the Dawgs to their first national title in 41 years. Had JT Daniels (a much less mobile QB than Stetson Bennett) started all season, White would have likely earned more carries to surpass the millennium mark. But then again, would the Dawgs have even won it all that season if so?

3. Daijun Edwards (2023) - 881 Yards

Nov 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Daijun Edwards (30) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest "what if?" on this list. Edwards battled with injuries early into the 2023 season missed the first two games on the schedule (which were against significantly inferior opponents). Had the running back been healthy the entire season and played in all 14 games, Edwards likely surpasses the 1,000-yard mark.

4. Nate Frazier (2025) - 947 Yards

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) is tackled by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Fenix Felton (31) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The highest single-season rushing performance since 2019, Nate Frazier's 2025 season was nothing short of spectacular. The running back total 947 rushing yards and was just over 50 away from adding his name to the prestigious "1,000-Yard Club." Unfortunately, Georgia's quick exit in the College Football Playoffs kept him from doing so. Had Georgia even had one more contest, the Dawg's running back almost certainly would have reached the 1,000-yard milestone.