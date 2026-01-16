Former Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Announces Commitment to Ohio State Buckeyes

A former Georgia Bulldogs defensive back has announced his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

As the transfer portal window remains open and the college football offseason continues to begin, teams all across the country are looking to retain members of their own roster, while simultaneously adding key pieces of their own. With so much movement taking place, numerous players are finding new homes each day.

The latest player to do so is Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dominick Kelly, who is reportedly expected to commit to the Ohio State Buckeyes after entering the transfer portal following the 2025 college football season.

Kelly was a highly touted prospect during the Bulldogs' 2025 recruiting class and flashed in multiple games as a true freshman. Unfortunately, the Dawgs will not be able to see the cornerback develop within Georgia's roster.

Seeing a player depart from the Bulldogs roster for another high-profile program is frustrating, but it also speaks to the immense talent that Kelly possesses. The cornerback will likely have a massive impact on the Buckeyes' defense moving forward.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to their own roster through the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from the Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB (Committed to California)

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB (Committed to Boston College)

Jaden Harris, S (Committed to Kansas)

Bo Hughley, OL (Committed to Colorado)

Joenel Aguero, S (Committed to Ole Miss)

Ondre Evans, DB (Committed to NC State)

Adrian Maddox, DB (Committed to Kansas State)

Elo Modozie, EDGE

Dominick Kelly, DB (Committed to Ohio State)

Jamal Meriweather, OL

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

Isiah Canion, WR (Georgia Tech)

Braylon Conley, CB (USC)

Amaris Williams, EDGE (Auburn)

Ja'Marley Riddle, S (East Carolina)

Dante Dowdell, RB (Kentucky)

Gentry Williams, CB (Oklahoma)

TyQuez Richardson, OL (Alabama A&M)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*