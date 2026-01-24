Former Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Lineman Announces Commitment to Miami Hurricanes

A Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman has announced that they will be joining the Miami Hurricanes for the 2026 college football season.

The NCAA transfer portal window has officially closed. However, players who remain in the portal are still able to find new homes ahead of the 2026 college football season. Which means there are still a handful of players who have yet to commit to their new school.

The latest player to announce their commitment is Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman, Jamal Meriweather, who announced that they will continue their athletic career with the Miami Hurricanes. He is one of the final Bulldogs to have found his new team in the transfer portal.

Meriweather was a member of the Bulldogs' 2023 recruiting class and served mainly as a reserve offensive lineman during his time in Athens. Which appears to have influenced the player's decision to ultimately hit the portal.

Despite not contributing in a significant role for the Bulldogs, the offensive lineman still possesses immense talent, which is likely why a team such as the Hurricanes pursued him so heavily.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to their own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB (Committed to California)

Roderick Robinson, RB (Committed to UAB)

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB (Committed to Boston College)

Jaden Harris, S (Committed to Kansas)

Bo Hughley, OL (Committed to Colorado)

Joenel Aguero, S (Committed to Ole Miss)

Ondre Evans, DB (Committed to NC State)

Adrian Maddox, DB (Committed to Kansas State)

Elo Modozie, EDGE

Dominick Kelly, DB (Committed to Ohio State)

Jamal Meriweather, OL (Committed to Miami)

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

Isiah Canion, WR (Georgia Tech)

Braylon Conley, CB (USC)

Amaris Williams, EDGE (Auburn)

Ja'Marley Riddle, S (East Carolina)

Dante Dowdell, RB (Kentucky)

Gentry Williams, CB (Oklahoma)

TyQuez Richardson, OL (Alabama A&M)

Bryson Beaver, QB (Oregon)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*