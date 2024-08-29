Former Georgia Football Running Back Kendall Milton Picked up by Cincinnati Bengals
Former Georgia running back Kendall Milton has been picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals after his initial stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Just like college football, the NFL regular season is starting to creep up and NFL organizations are making their final roster moves before games start being played. Preseason wrapped up this past weekend and teams began announcing which players were waived from the roster. Former Georgia running back Kendall Milton unfortunately was one of them as the Philadelphia Eagles released him from the roster, but a new NFL team has picked up the former Bulldog.
On Thursday it was announced that the Cincinnati Bengals had picked up Milton to join the practice squad. Cincinnati selected former Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims in the first round of this year's NFL draft and now Milton will be reuniting with his former teammate.
Milton had some shining moments with the Eagles during the preseason. He did what he did best as a Bulldog by methodically picking up solid yards with each and every carry he earned. In his first game, he finished his game with nine carries for 39 yards while averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He had the most carries and rushing yards in the entire football game.
Georgia had numerous players waived by NFL teams this week and it can be assumed that Milton will not be the only former Bulldog that finds a new home in the professional football league.
