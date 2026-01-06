Jaden Baugh Announces Return to Florida Gators - What it Means For Georgia Football

Florida Gators running back Jaden Baugh has announced that he will return to Gainesville for another season in The Swamp. Here is what it means for Georgia.

The college football transfer portal window is currently open, as teams all across the country look to add extremely talented players to their rosters ahead of the 2026 season.

One of the latest developments from the portal comes from Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh, who recently announced that he will remain with teh Gators ahead of the 2026 season as opposed to entering the portal.

Baugh was listed as a name that many believed was likely to enter the portal, following the firing of former Gators head coach Billy Napier. However, it appears the efforts of the Gators' new staff have been enough to keep the ball carrier in Gainesville for another season.

What Jadan Baugh's Return to Florida Means for Georgia Football

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) celebrates his touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs were perceived to be a team that would heavily pursue Baugh should he enter the portal. The running back is a native of Decatur, Georgia and has multiple other ties to the state.

With the expected returns of Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens next season, Georgia isn't exactly hurting for a ball carrier heading into 2026. However, adding a player as talented as Baugh to the running back room would provided the Dawgs one of the most feared trio of backs in college football.

The larger effect Baugh's news will have on Georgia is that the Dawgs will now have to face the highly talented running back during the 2026 season. The Bulldogs and Gators are set ot meet in Atlanta for their annual rivalry matchup.

Although Baugh will not be playing in Athens for the Dawgs this season, Georgia's running back room remains in excellent shape, and has the potential to be one of the most exciting in the country next year.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to its own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB

Jaden Harris, S

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*