Former Georgia Tight End Enters the Transfer Portal, Makes Return to Football

Former Georgia tight end Pearce Spurlin is making his return to football.

As the regular season has wrapped up for college football, that also means the transfer portal is going to start ramping up as well. Many players have already announced their intentions to enter the portal, and one former Georgia Bulldog has joined that list.

However, this portal news, is actually good news if you're a Georgia fan.

Former Georgia tight end Pearce Spurling has announced he plans to enter the transfer portal. Spurlin had to step away from the program last year due to a medical issue but he has now been cleared to make his return to football.

Spurlin had a heart condition that was determined to be too risky for him to continue you playing football. That led to him medically retiring. However, things have now changed, and Spurlin will be able to continue playing the game of football after being medically cleared to do so.

When Spurlin arrived to Georgia, he was ranked as one of the top tight end prospects in his class. In 2023, he played in six games as a reserve tight end, catching three passes for 60 yards.

Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. God is great. pic.twitter.com/Iui53dz14c — Pearce Spurlin III (@PearceSpurlin) December 9, 2025

Spurlin is not able to make his return at Georgia due to NCAA rules of medical disqualification.

Back in August of this year, Spurlin went under successful heart surgery. The former Bulldog posted this on instagram after the procedure.

"I owe everything to the Lord for watching over me and to my incredible doctors here at the Cleveland Clinic. I would also like to thank everyone who has reached out and prayed for me," Spurlin wrote. "To my family — I love you all so much. I am deeply grateful to have been able to get my heart fixed, knowing that there are people out there fighting the same battle who aren't able to do anything about it."

This is great news for Spurlin as it looked like his time playing the game of football had come to an unexpected end, but now he will be able to continue his career and hopefully fufill the remaining two years of eligibility he has in college football.

Coming out of high school, Spurlin was rated as a four-star prospect, the 72nd-best player in the country, the second-best tight end in the class and the 18th-best player in the state of Florida, according to composite rankings. Spurlin was a member of the 2023 recruiting class before enrolling at the Univeristy of Georgia.

