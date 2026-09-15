Grading Georgia Football QB Gunner Stockton's Performance vs. Western Kentucky

ATHENS - Georgia Football QB Gunner Stockton has gotten off to a quick start in 2026.

Two games into the season, Stockton has double the amount of touchdowns (8) as incomplete passes (4). That’s an amazing fact. But the schedule is about to ratchet up as SEC play begins Saturday in Fayetteville against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

“He's executing at a high level,” Georgia Football coach Kirby Smart said after the No. 2 Dawgs’ 70-20 win over Western Kentucky. “He’s tough. He'll stand in there and not flinch, but he's played well.”

In 2026, Stockton is 28 of 32 for 436 yards with eight touchdowns. He only has one run this season - for three yards. One reason for the single run in the first two games of the season is that Smart and the offensive staff have tried to keep Stockton away from any big hits at the start of the season -

“He took some hits today that I don't want him to take. He took two or three,” Smart said after the WKU game. “One, he probably could, could have controlled it and, and, and done something about it, and the others he couldn’t.”

Stockton used his legs consistently in 2025. He ended last season with 462 yards on 129 carries. He scored ten touchdowns running. We should see more of Stockton’s legs starting this week at Arkansas. The Bulldogs are significant favorites to beat the Hogs in the conference opener.

The trop to Fayetteville should be a significant jump in talent level for the Bulldogs to face - even with Arkansas struggling at the start of the season under new coach Ryan Silverfield. Smart said he expects things to be more difficult for Stockton and the Dawgs from here on out.

“It's fun when you score every possession you're in, right? That's makes it fun,” Smart said. “But is that real? You think we're going to do that in SEC play, score every possession? So it's gonna be how you deal with adversity that moves forward.”

A year ago Stockton and the Bulldogs shocked Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in overtime after an improbable fourth quarter comeback. Stockton was 23 of 31 for 304 yards and two touchdowns along with 13 carries for 38 yards and a score against the No. 15 Vols.

“Our first road game last year was Tennessee, and just going on the road - it’s a little different. Just the environment, it's loud and like we talked about earlier, you have to be able to communicate. So just really attacking practice and doing it the right way.”

Georgia’s most physical practice days are typically what’s known as “Bloody Tuesday” inside the program. Preparations for dealing with road crowds and communication are also incorporated in practices.

“I know looking forward to next week we got a hard task with Arkansas on the road,” Stockton said. Any SEC road game is going be tough.”

The Bulldogs kickoff against Arkansas at Noon EST on ABC.