Ranking the Georgia Bulldogs' Most Impactful Transfer Players of the Kirby Smart Era

Ranking the five most impactful transfer players for the Georgia Bulldogs during the Kirby Smart era.

The college football transfer portal has become the source of many headaches for programs all across the country. But while the chaos that the portal brings is troublesome, it has also provided teams with some of their most legendary players.

Players such as Joe Burrow, Fernando Mendoza, Travis Hunter, and plenty of others have reshaped the way college sports are recruited, and have allowed players to have a second (and sometimes third or fourth) chance at an illustrious career.

So, who are the most impactful transfer players for the Georgia Bulldogs? Bulldogs on SI recently compiled a list of the top five most impactful transfer players of the Kirby Smart era.

Honorable Mentions:

Lawrence Cager - WR

Dominic Lovett - WR

Colbie Young - WR

Maurice Smith - DB

Xzavier McLeod - DL

Josh McCray - RB

5. Trevor Etienne - Running Back

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) stiff-arms Tennessee Tech defensive back Omari Philyaw (16) during the first half of a NCAA college football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Injuries significantly hindered Trevor Etienne's lone season with Georgia. However, when the running back was on the field, he was absolutely fantastic. The ball carrier tallied over 600 yards and led the team in rushing touchdowns. His biggest moment came in his game-winning touchdown rush against the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Championship, and the Bulldogs' offense was greatly improved by his presence in 2024.

4. London Humphreys - Wide Receiver

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver London Humphreys (16) scores a touchdown in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

London Humphreys hasn't been a transcendent star for the Bulldogs throughout his two seasons with the Dawgs, but he has been a damn good receiver who delivers when needed most (see last year's Tennessee game for reference). With another year remaining with the team, Humphreys' time in Athens has been nothing short of incredibly impactful.

3. Derion Kendrick - Defensive Back

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) celebrates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Derion Kendrick spent just one season with the Georgia Bulldogs, but that was all he needed to help the team end a 41-year national title drought. On top of leading the team in interceptions for the 2021 season, the defensive back's legendary performance against Michigan also helped him earn defensive MVP honors in the Orange Bowl.

2. Tykee Smith - Defensive Back

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Tykee Smith (23) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It took a few seasons for Tykee Smith to see the field in a starting capacity at Georgia (thanks to injury). But once he earned the role, there was no denying his talent. The defensive back led the Bulldogs in both interceptions and tackles for the 2023 season and, to this day, remains arguably the best player to play the STAR position in a Kirby Smart defense.

1. Zachariah Branch - Wide Receiver

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Was there really any doubt? Aside from breaking a 30-year school record and having nearly 500 more yards than any other receiver on the team last year, Zachariah Branch's 2025 season was a marvel to watch, and the Bulldogs' pass catcher has become the measuring stick for what a successful season as a Georgia receiver will look like. There is little to no doubt that he is Kirby Smart's most impactful transfer player.