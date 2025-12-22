Georgia Bulldogs Announce Contract Extension for Athletic Director Josh Brooks

The University of Georgia is extending athletic director Josh Brooks with a brand new deal following the 2025 athletic season.

Success in college athletics is one of the most difficult accomplishments to achieve and requires a litany of players, coaches, and other staff members to create said success. However, arguably the most important requirement for success is a position that is rarely discussed. The Athletic Director

Luckily for the University of Georgia, the Bulldogs have arguably one of the nation's best in current AD Josh Brooks, who has been with the University since 2021. And according to the latest reports, Brooks is set to be with the Bulldogs even longer.

According to initial reports by the Athens-Banner Herald, Josh Brooks has signed an extension with the University. This is the third consecutive season he has received an extension with the Bulldogs, and the deal is expected to add $125,000 to his salary.

Earlier this year, rumors that Brooks was expected to take the LSU position began to swirl online, but were quickly denied by Brooks himself. While Brooks has not since shown any interest in leaving Athens, the latest deal officially cements that the Dawgs athletic director will not be going anywhere anytime soon.

University of Georgia President Jere Moorehead recently released a statement on the deal, complimenting Brooks' leadership and success in all facets of athletics.

University President Remains Complimentary of Josh Brooks

UGA Director of Athletics Josh Brooks and UGA President Jere W. Morehead celebrate after cutting the ribbon on the new Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall expansion and renovation in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. News Joshua L Jones | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Since his hiring, Josh Brooks has been an outstanding leader for Georgia Athletics and proven to be one of the nation’s most successful and widely respected athletic directors,” said Morehead. “I am pleased we have secured his long-term future with the University of Georgia.”

Brooks himself also offered a statement, thanking the university for its support.

“I want to thank President Morehead for his leadership and his unwavering support and guidance throughout my five years as athletic director. At the University of Georgia, I am surrounded by the brightest people in our profession. Without the colleagues I serve alongside every day, our coaches and student-athletes, none of these accomplishments would be possible. My family and I are honored to be a part of the Bulldog family, and we look forward to many more years leading this academic and athletic powerhouse.”

Since taking over as the school's athletic director, the Bulldogs have achieved multiple championships in football, a March Madness appearance in basketball, several postseason appearances in baseball, and numerous other notable accomplishments across various sports.

As the University of Georgia continues to compete in all sports at a high level, the Bulldogs are set to be led by one of the nation's best athletic directors in the country, and the Georgia brand will likely only grow stronger over time as a result.