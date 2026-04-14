Georgia AD Josh Brooks in Favor of College Football Playoff Play In Games

Georgia's athletic director Josh Brooks said he would be in favor of college football playoff play in games.

A continued topic of discussion in college football is the potential for further playoff expansion. The expectation is that the playoff field will remain at 12 for the upcoming season, but after this year, it likely will expand to 16 or more teams.

As a result of further playoff expansion, that would also put conference championship games in jeopardy. In fact, several SEC members, including Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, have said if the playoff field expands, the SEC Championship game likely has to go.

"Where we are right now with 12 teams, I don’t necessarily agree that it needs to quit being played," Smart said. "But if it gets to 16 or 24 and we’ve got to move the end of the season up and we’ve got to get everything done by the second week of January, then I’d say it probably has to go."

If the SEC Championship game were ultimately eliminated, it would open up another weekend that is now available for other games to be played. Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks gave his take on what they should do with that weekend if championship weekend is no more.

Georgia AD Josh Brooks In Favor of CFP Play In Games

UGA Director of Athletics Josh Brooks and UGA President Jere W. Morehead celebrate after cutting the ribbon on the new Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall expansion and renovation in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“If you were 16 teams, you would hopefully assume the top four SEC teams are probably in that mix, right, and we maybe still keep the SEC weekend important,” said Brooks, who heads a calendar subgroup of the Football Bowl Subdivision Oversight Committee. “I would be in favor of maybe the fifth ranked SEC team playing the eighth ranked team, the six playing seven. That way five through eight get datapoints to show (the CFP selection committee). We saw a little of that bubbling up last year when there were rumors of Vanderbilt playing someone else to bolster their resume.”

There has been an ongoing debate that playing in conference championship games are not worth it. The top teams in each conference having to play an extra game while others sit at home is unfair some would argue. Brooks' idea would solve that idea, but would teams be okay with having to play an extra game? They certainly might if it would be the difference in them making or missing the playoffs.

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see what kind of changes are made when/if the playoff does expand past 12 teams.