What Quarterback Commit Colton Nussmeier Brings to the Georgia Bulldogs 2027 Class

What the Georgia Bulldogs newest commit, Colton Nussmeier will bring to the team's 2027 recruiting class.

The Georgia Bulldogs have built some impressive momentum during the month of June, as they have added more than a half-dozen prospects to their 2027 recruiting class. However, the latest addition could have arguably the biggest impact on the class yet.

The Bulldogs recently added quarterback prospect Colton Nussmeier to their class, despite Nussmeier being heavily recruited by notable programs such as Arkansas, UCLA, and others. The quarterback is currently rated as one of the top quarterback prospects in the country.

Prior to his joining, Georgia's 2027 recruiting class was lacking of a quarterback prospect, which had begun to alarm many fans and experts, given that so many notable prospects have already come off the board. However, with Nussmeier's commitment, the Dawgs finally have their passer for the 2027 class.

According to 247Sports,Nussmeier stands at just under 6-foot-4 and weighs approximately 195 pounds, giving him the prototypical frame of an SEC quarterback. The left-handed passer has an opportunity to make an immediate impact on the program once he arrives in Athens.

What Colton Nussmeier Will Brings to the Bulldogs 2027 Class

Nov 22, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; A Georgia Bulldogs fan reacts in the stands during the game against Charlotte 49ers defensive back Dwight Bootle II (11) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Nussmeier comes from a long lineage of elite football knowledge, as his father, Doug is currently the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints and played in the NFL himself. His brother Garrett was also once the starting quarterback for the LSU Tigers, giving him a massive understanding as to what high-level football looks like.

Given his illustrious background in football, the quarterback has often been commended for his accuracy and ability to read defenses. Nussmeier recently competed in the Elite 11 event, one of the most prestigious competitions for upcoming passers.

With Nussmeier now a member of the Bulldogs' 2027 class, Georgia has its signal caller for the recruiting cycle, and will likely be able to create even more momentum on the trail with such a high ranking passer now headed to Athens.

As the summer months continue, Kirby Smart and his staff will look to continue to take advantage of the momentum and nab even more highly touted prospects. Stay tuned with Bulldogs on SI for more recruiting updates.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL

Taurean Rawlins, WR

DJ Dotson, OT

Colton Nussmeier, QB