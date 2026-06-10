Biggest Concerns For Each of Georgia Football's 2026 Regular Season Opponents

Breaking down the biggest concerns for all 12 of the Georgia Bulldogs 2026 regular season opponents.

The Georgia Bulldogs are less than 90 days away from returning to action and beginning their 2026 campaign for a national championship. But as the Dawgs' continue to gear up for another season, there are plenty of challenges awaiting Kirby Smart and his roster. Below are each of the biggest concerns for all 12 of Georgia's regular season opponents.

1. Tennessee State/Western Kentucky - Untimely Injuries

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Let's be honest. The outcome for either of these games isn't exactly a mystery. However, injuries can happen at any point in the season. Losing a starter or a major contributor for an extended period of time because of either of these games is a real possibility that could be disastrous for the Dawgs.

2. @ Arkansas - Poor Execution/Slow Starts

Oct 2, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) breaks a tackle while running for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks defense during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While the Dawgs will also be expected to win handedly, playing on the road against Arkansas provides some bigger challenges than hosting a non-power four school. Should the Bulldogs not execute well and fall victim to a slow start, things in Fayetteville could become much tighter than expected.

3. Oklahoma - John Mateer/Brent Venables Defense

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) carries the ball during a first-round College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Alabama won 34-24. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

John Mateer's explosivity and creativity in the pocket is more than enough to cause worry for some Georgia fans. However, when you combine that with the fact that the Sooners will be boasting one of the best defenses Georgia will see all season, there are some legitimate reasons to be concerned about Oklahoma coming to town.

4. Vanderbilt - Jared Curtis

Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis (2) directs his receivers while pressured by Vanderbilt linebacker Nick Rinaldi (24) during Vanderbilt Football's Black and Gold Spring Game in FirstBank Stadium at Vanderbilt University Saturday, April 18, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The name Jared Curtis already induces groans from the Georgia fan base. But the idea that the former Georgia commit could actually be one of the next great quarterbacks in college football, and could upset the Bulldogs in his first appearance in Athens since his shocking flip? Well that's enough to make anyone in the red and black queasy.



While the Commodores will likely be outmatched in this matchup, the possibility of Curtis being the difference maker in an upset is certainly in the back of every Bulldog fan's mind.

5. Alabama - It's Alabama.

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) makes a catch as Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kj Bolden (4) defends during the fourth quarter during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Although Georgia exercised their demons against the Crimson Tide in last year's SEC Championship and seemingly broke the "Alabama Curse," the Tide still holds a lengthy win streak over the Bulldogs in regular season games and has not lost to Georgia in Tuscaloosa since Matthew Stafford wore the red and black.



While Dawg fans certainly have a reason to feel confident heading into this year's matchup, there's no denying that this year's rendition of Alabama and Georgia will be a fight. Much like it always has been.

6. Auburn - Lack of Interior Pass Rush/DJ Durkin

Oct 11, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) gets past Auburn Tigers safety Kaleb Harris (8) and dives for the end zone during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

What some Bulldog fans may not know, is that Auburn head coach Alex Golesh was once the Tennessee Volunteers head coach in the "wide choice" offense. And while Georgia's defense always seemed to handle those schemes, the main reason was a strong interior pass rush that heavily effected the quarterback's throw.



If the Bulldogs are unable to produce similar results on the interior line of scrimmage as they did in 2021 and 2022, Byrum Brown and the Tigers' offense could have multiple explosives against the Dawgs. Combine this with DJ Durkin's extremely underrated defense, and the Tigers could once again give Georgia a sweat.

7. Florida - Buster Faulkner (with even more talent)

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Resubmitted with alternate crop.) Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) leaps while being shoved out of bounds by Florida Gators defensive back Bryce Thornton (18) while picking up a third down during the second quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia held off Florida 24-20. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year's "Cocktail Party" will look quite different considering it is to be played in Atlanta rather than Jacksonville. However, the results for this year's matchup could provide Bulldog fans with yet another sweater against one of their biggest foes.



Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulker has routinely given Georgia headaches with his offenses, and the coordinator now has even more talented players such as Vernell Brown, Dallas Wilson, Jayden Baugh, and others at his disposal. While the Dawgs have a strong history in Mercedes-Benz, this year's matchup against Florida could certainly buck that trend if the team isn't careful.

8. @ Ole Miss - Trinidad Chambliss

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) scrambles with the ball under pressure from Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) in the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Georgia fans still haven't gotten over the nightmares induced my Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss from the 2025 season, as his performance in the Sugar Bowl singlehandedly ended the Dawgs' championship hopes.



Now, Georgia must face Chambliss in his own backyard, as the Dawgs travel to Oxford, looking to win their first road game against Ole Miss of the Kirby Smart era.

9. Missouri - Eli Drinkwitz Doesn't Makes it Easy

Nov 4, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) breaks up a pass intended for Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Though these two teams have not faced off since the 2023 season, Georgia and Missouri's most recent pair of contests each featured fourth-quarter finishes that very well could have gone in Missouri's favor. Should Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy be healthy for this game, the Dawgs could also have their hands full with one of the best ball carriers in the entire country.

10. @ South Carolina - The Gamecocks' are Unpredictable

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart (right) and South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer (left) speak before kickoff at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK Ncaa Football South Carolina At Georgia | Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are an infinite number of different scenarios for this game that could provide some challenges for Georgia. Has Shane Beamer already been fired, but the team has rallied behind an interim coach? Are the Gamecocks scrapping for bowl eligibility and looking for an upset at home? Does LaNorris Sellers and company have one last elite performance in them before departing for the NFL? Or maybe the Gamecocks have turned things around and this November contest will be a top-25 matchup? Only time will tell...

11. Georgia Tech - It's a Rivalry Matchup

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs fan Andrew Smart celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Yes. Georgia Tech has lost a ton of production from the past few seasons. Yes. Buster Faulker and Haynes King will no longer be on the Yellow Jackets' sideline. Yes. This year's game will be played in Athens (on a Saturday, thank God). However, if there's one thing college football has taught us, it's that in-state rivalries can ALWAYS provide sweaters. The last three year's of this matchup are proof of that and this year's contest could be no different.