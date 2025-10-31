Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks Shuts Down LSU Rumors
The University of Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks has shut down the rumors of him going to LSU.
Many jobs in college football have come open since the season started, but arguably the biggest one became available this past weekend as LSU parted ways with head coach Brian Kelly. In return, it was also announced that athletic director Scott Woodward was also being let go from the university.
“We thank Scott for the last six years of service as athletic director,” LSU Board of Supervisors chairman Scott Ballard said. “He had a lot of success at LSU.
Woodward released an open letter to LSU fans and had this to say about the decision:
“Others can recap or opine on my tenure and on my decisions over the last six years as Director of Athletics, but I will not,” Woodward said. “Rather, I will focus on the absolute joy that LSU Athletics brings to our state’s residents and to the Baton Rouge community.”
It has been said that LSU will not hire a new athletic director until they find a new football coach, and one name that has been tied to the athletic director role at Louisiana State is Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks.
Josh Brooks Shuts Down Rumors, Will Not Take LSU AD Job
"Georgia fans — with success often comes speculation, but I want to address it directly. I have not been contacted by anyone at LSU, and more importantly, I have no interest in any other job. My full focus remains on the University of Georgia, our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans.
I am very fortunate to work alongside President Morehead, the Athletic Association Board, Governor Brian Kemp, and the Board of Regents, who share a deep commitment to excellence and to the success of Georgia Athletics.
This is home to me, and I’m honored to play a part in the incredible progress we’ve made together. The best days for Georgia Athletics are still ahead, and I look forward to continuing to build on the championship standard we’ve established here in Athens. Let’s go have some fun in Jacksonville! Go Dawgs!"
Brooks graduated from LSU prior to getting a degree from the University of Georgia. He is from Hammond, LA and got his start as the director of football operations at Louisiana-Monroe. However, Brooks has since shut down the rumors of him potentially taking the job at LSU.
Brooks got his first role at Georgia back in 2016 as the executive EAD. In 2018, he was named the deputy athletic director and in 2019 was named the senior deput atheltic director. In 2021, he was officially named the school's athletic director and has held that position ever since.
Brooks has helped bring a lot of success to athletic programs at the university. Some of his notable hires has been head men's basketball coach Mike White and head baseball coach Wes Johnson. Georgia's men's basketball team made the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015 last season the baseball program has made postseason play in back-to-back seasons.
The football program has also won two national titles since Brooks became the athletic director.
He has played a crucial role in Georgia's success in athletics since he was promoted, and it looks like Georgia fans don't have anything to worry about when it comes to him potentially returning home for the same job.