Ed Orgeron Was Asked Whether or Not He'd Return to LSU to Coach Under Lane Kiffin
Ed Orgeron has extensive coaching experience with his good friend, Lane Kiffin.
The two coached together at Tennessee and USC in the past, and both speak highly of each other to this day.
Orgeron, of course, also has extensive coaching experience at LSU, where he led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019 as the head coach. Orgeron was fired in 2021 in Baton Rouge after completing a 6-6 season. Time has passed since then, and Orgeron—a former national champion coach for the Bayou Bengals - harbors no ill will towards the school. Even if he did, his former boss Scott Woodward, is no longer with the university.
So would Orgeron consider returning to LSU to coach under Kiffin?
"I'd definitely consider it if he asks me," Orgeron told 1010XL radio in Jacksonville. "We haven't talked about it yet. I believe there will be a chance to go there. I hope there will be."
Orgeron has not coached since being let go by LSU in '21. But his next job could very well be at the same place as his old job, which sounds like would be just fine with him.