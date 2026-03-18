Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Pro Day: Top Performers, Key Takeaways and Observations
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Key takeaways and observations from the Georgia Bulldogs annual Pro Day event held in Athens, Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs annual Pro Day event for the 2026 draft class is complete as former Bulldogs have made their final appearances as athletes inside Athens, Georgia. The event serves as a massive opportunity for players to showcase their abilities in front of hundreds of NFL scouts and GMs.
Bulldogs on SI was in attendance for this year's event and was able to make some key takeaways and in person observations. Below are the top performers and biggest moments from the Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Pro Day event.
Georgia Bulldogs Pro Day Top Performers:
1. Dillon Bell
Dillon Bell not only had strong performances during wide receiver drills, but was also able to showcase his skills out of the backfield as a running back. Bell played a multitude of positions for Georgia during his career, and will be a massive asset to whichever NFL team elects to pursue his services.
2. Cash Jones
Running back Chas Jones was controversially omitted from the 2026 NFL Combine, but was able to prove why he was such an important asset to Georgia during his Pro Day workout. Sources claim the running back ran a 4.4 forty-yard dash, and was able to blow away a handful of scouts.
3. Noah Thomas
Noah Thomas was another controversial omission to the combine, but was also able to showcase his skill set during Pro Day. The wide receiver's skill set was on full display this afternoon, and his size and athleticism will surely land him on an NFL roster this upcoming season.
4. Zachariah Branch
Zachariah Branch did himself a massive favor by performing well during the NFL Combine. But the wide receiver was even more impressive during Pro Day, as he showcased his extremely deep route tree. An aspect of his game that has been heavily questioned throughout the draft process.
5. Oscar Delp
Delp was unfortunately prevented from competing in any workouts at the NFL Combine due to a slight foot injury. However, the Bulldogs tight end was able to put his athleticism on full display during the Bulldogs' Pro Day. While not seeing Delp preform in Indy was certainly a disappointment, he more than made up for it this afternoon.
With Pro Day now concluded, players will now wait until the NFL Draft to discover the fate of their football careers. This year's draft will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23rd, and will conclude on Saturday, April 25th.
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Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.Follow @Kirby_24K