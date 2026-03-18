Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Pro Day: Top Performers, Key Takeaways and Observations

Key takeaways and observations from the Georgia Bulldogs annual Pro Day event held in Athens, Georgia.

The Georgia Bulldogs annual Pro Day event for the 2026 draft class is complete as former Bulldogs have made their final appearances as athletes inside Athens, Georgia. The event serves as a massive opportunity for players to showcase their abilities in front of hundreds of NFL scouts and GMs.

Bulldogs on SI was in attendance for this year's event and was able to make some key takeaways and in person observations. Below are the top performers and biggest moments from the Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Pro Day event.

Georgia Bulldogs Pro Day Top Performers:

1. Dillon Bell

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia wideout Dillon Bell (WO04) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dillon Bell not only had strong performances during wide receiver drills, but was also able to showcase his skills out of the backfield as a running back. Bell played a multitude of positions for Georgia during his career, and will be a massive asset to whichever NFL team elects to pursue his services.

2. Cash Jones

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Cash Jones (32) celebrates after a game against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Running back Chas Jones was controversially omitted from the 2026 NFL Combine, but was able to prove why he was such an important asset to Georgia during his Pro Day workout. Sources claim the running back ran a 4.4 forty-yard dash, and was able to blow away a handful of scouts.

3. Noah Thomas

Nov 22, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Noah Thomas (5) runs after a catch against the Charlotte 49ers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Noah Thomas was another controversial omission to the combine, but was also able to showcase his skill set during Pro Day. The wide receiver's skill set was on full display this afternoon, and his size and athleticism will surely land him on an NFL roster this upcoming season.

4. Zachariah Branch

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia wideout Zachariah Branch (WO09) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Zachariah Branch did himself a massive favor by performing well during the NFL Combine. But the wide receiver was even more impressive during Pro Day, as he showcased his extremely deep route tree. An aspect of his game that has been heavily questioned throughout the draft process.

5. Oscar Delp

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA football game at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, November 1, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Delp was unfortunately prevented from competing in any workouts at the NFL Combine due to a slight foot injury. However, the Bulldogs tight end was able to put his athleticism on full display during the Bulldogs' Pro Day. While not seeing Delp preform in Indy was certainly a disappointment, he more than made up for it this afternoon.

With Pro Day now concluded, players will now wait until the NFL Draft to discover the fate of their football careers. This year's draft will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23rd, and will conclude on Saturday, April 25th.