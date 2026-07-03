Georgia Bulldogs 2027 Commit Waylon Wooten Recaps Impactful Visit to Athens

Georgia Bulldogs defensive line commit Waylon Wooten recaps his extremely impactful visit to Athens, Georgia in an exclusive interview with Bulldogs on SI.

With summer in full swing, official visit season is underway across the college football world, as programs host numerous talented prospects in hopes of earning their commitment for the upcoming recruiting class. These visits and their experiences can often have drastic impacts on a prospect's decision.

The Georgia Bulldogs have hosted numerous talented prospects over the past few weeks, and have made a strong impression on numerous potential players. One player whose official visit experience was extremely positive is defensive line commit, Waylon Wooten who took his official visit to Athens on June 5-7.

Wooten is a member of the team's 2027 recruiting class and has been verbally committed to the program since May. The defensive lineman recently met with Bulldogs on SI to recap an extremely positive visit to Athens in an exclusive interview.

Waylon Wooten Recaps Fantastic Visit to University of Georgia

Defensive line prospect Waylon Wooten with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during an official visit to the University of Georgia | University of Georgia Athletic Association

Wooten's first recollection from his visit was how prioritized he felt throughout the event. The Bulldogs commit recounted a near two-hour meeting with defensive lineman coach Tray Scott and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann.

"The experience was one of one," said Wooten. "What I took most from that OV was how they [Georgia] came in and how they prioritized me and made me feel like a fit by showing me how I can come in and have a role in year one. I had like a two-hour meeting with Tray Scott and Coach Schu [Schumann] about how they feel that I can come in year one and play."

The defensive line commit also expounded upon his relationship with Tray Scott, stating that the Bulldogs' coach made repeated efforts to provide Wooten with sound advice and diligently watched his high school film. Wooten also recounted that their relationship had begun when he was in just the 10th grade.

"My relationship with Coach Scott is great. He's been there since I was in 10th grade and even offered me when I was in 10th grade," said Wooten. "He's been there through the ups and downs. When I wasn't doing good, he made sure he called me and made sure to watch my film and told me about what I needed to work on and things like that."

Coach Scott is not the only Bulldogs staff member to have made an impression on the young defensive lineman. During the interview, Wooten also cited his admiration for Glenn Schumann's consistent energy.

"Man, Coach Schu is one of them ones, I would say he brings the fire to the team," said Wooten. "He's the real deal and makes sure each player is ready to go on that defense."

Schumann has been a member of the Bulldogs' coaching staff since Kirby Smart's first season in 2016. The defensive coordinator also worked alongside Smart under legendary head coach Nick Saban while at Alabama.

Coach Smart was also a major topic of discussion, as the head coach plays a massive role in all the team's recruitments. However, what stood out to Wooten most was Smart's belief in him, despite his size.

According to 247Sports, Wooten stands at approximately 6-foot-2. Which is a bit under the desired size for an interior defensive lineman in the SEC. However, Smart and company remained adamant in their belief in his abilities.

"One thing that stood out most to me was that he's from around where I'm from, so we've got some of those southern ties," said Wooten. "But the way he prioritized me, most head coaches and a lot of people looked at my measurements. But he actually believed that I could be a key player on their defense in a year or so."

The defensive lineman noted that his height is often the source of doubts around his skill set. However, his arm length still provides him a strong ability to shed blocks and get inside the chest of potential blockers.

Consistency in communication and well as feeling prioritized by the Bulldogs' staff were reoccurring themes during the discussion with Wooten. The defensive lineman frequently expressed his excitement with his decision and that he was looking forward to continuing building his connection with the Dawgs' coaching staff as signing day approaches in December.

As the summer months continue, the Bulldogs will look to continue building relationships with prospects such as Wooten in hopes of signing another strong recruiting class. Below are all the players currently committed in the Dawgs' 2027 cycle.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL

Taurean Rawlins, WR

DJ Dotson, OT

Colton Nussmeier, QB

Antwan McKoy, DL