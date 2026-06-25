Kirby Smart Made Georgia Football History During the 2025 Season and Nobody Noticed

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart achieved a significant accomplishment last season and no one noticed.

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of college football's most respected programs and the team possesses a long history with many successful seasons. The program's greatness has only been exemplified over the past decade, thanks to head coach Kirby Smart.

Smart has elevated the Bulldogs program to achieve new heights and has already accomplished milestones not even the most optimistic of fans could have imagined. The Dawgs' head coach has delivered on a pair of national titles, more than a dozen first round selections in the NFL Draft, and has more SEC Championship appearances than all his predecessors combined.

But Smart's latest accomplishment has gone under the radar, as the 2026 college football season approaches, and it's one that has rewritten the school's history books...

Kirby Smart's Latest Achievement Has Gone Unnoticed

Georgia coach Kirby Smart speaks with Ball State coach Mike Neu before the start of a NCAA college football game against Ball State in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

During the 2025 college football season, the Bulldogs secured a regular season record of 11-1, and earned their 12th win over the Alabama Crimson Tide during the SEC Championship game. This record helped Georgia achieve at least 10 or more wins for the fifth consecutive season.

Prior to this feat, legendary coaches Mark Richt and Vince Dooley only accomplished four consecutive 10-win seasons, with Richt doing so from 2002-2005 and Dooley doing so from 1980-1983.

Kirby Smart's 10-win streak begin during the Bulldogs national championship season in 2021. During that time, the Dawgs have won three SEC Championships, two national championships, and have boasted three undefeated regular seasons.

It should also be noted that, Smart's streak would likely be much longer had the 2020 season not been shortened to due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bulldogs only competed in 10 games this season and finished with an 8-2 record.

Though it may have gone unnoticed by the public this season, Smart's ability to lead the Bulldogs to yet another successful season in 2025 only further cements that the head coach is one of the greatest of all time and has ushered in an era of success that Georgia Football likely will not see for a long time after his departure.

Smart and the Bulldogs will look to extend their 10-win season streak to six consecutive years this season, as they look to once again earn a spot in the College Football Playoff and compete for a third national championship in the last 10 years.