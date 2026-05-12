Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles Agree to Neutral Site Matchup in 2028

The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles have agreed to compete in a neutral site matchup during the 2028 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles recently announced that the two programs had agreed to a neutral site contest during the 2028 college football season, marking the first regular season meeting for these programs in more than 50 years.

The announcement of the contest comes on the heels of the cancellation of a home and home series that was set to take place between the two programs during the 2027 and 2028 seasons. Both programs agreed to cancel the upcoming matchups with the hope that a neutral site contest would be scheduled in their place.

According to reports from On3's Brett McMurphy, there is currently not a date or location for this contest scheduled. However, cities such as Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Nashville, New Orleans, Orlando, and Tampa are all currently in the running.

The Bulldogs and Seminoles have not shared the field much during the past 20 years of college football and have faced each other just once in the past 10 seasons. Their most recent meeting took place in the 2023 Orange Bowl following a controversial omission of both teams from the College Football Playoff.

Neutral Site Games Becoming a Norm in College Football

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) talks to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Dalen Penson (25) after a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Neutral site contests have become somewhat of a sore subject amongst college football fans. Oftentimes, high profile non-conference matchups have recently taken place more and more at professional venues as opposed to college campuses.

The Bulldogs themselves have played in one of these matchups each of the last two seasons, with the Dawgs facing the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs emerged victorious in both contests and held both of their opponents to less than 10 points.

The overall increase in neutral site contests has been criticized by fans and spectators, who unanimously agree that on-campus environments are far superior. Despite this, the rising costs of rosters in college football seem to create a bigger demand for neutral site matchups, which typically provide a bigger payout for programs.

While the contest not taking place in Tallahassee or Athens is a massive disappointment to fans, Georgia and Florida State's matchup is likely to be one of the most highly anticipated contests of the 2028 college football season.