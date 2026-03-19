Georgia Football Announces 2026 G-Day Scrimmage Will Not Be Aired on Television

According to the latest reports, the Georgia Bulldogs spring scrimmage (G-Day) will not be a nationally televised event.

The University of Georgia officially announced earlier this week that its 2026 spring scrimmage (better known as G-Day), will kickoff this year at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 18th. The scrimmage will mark the conclusion of the teams spring practice and will officially begin the countdown to the regular season.

One of the major details fans had been awaiting, was whether this year's event would be nationally televised for fans to see. Last year, the university elected to not televise its event, siding concerns over tampering. The event had been nationally broadcast for a handful of years prior to 2025.

However, with the closure of the NCAA's spring portal window, speculations began to arise that the game could make a return to national syndication. Unfortunately, the latest developments suggest that will not be the case.

Georgia's 2026 G-Day Game Will Not Be Televised

Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White (18) makes a one handed catch in the in zone for a touchdown during the Georgia G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a memo provided by the University of Georgia, details regarding this year's event revealed that there would not be a national broadcast. However, the Bulldogs' typical radio broadcast will be available for those who are unable to travel to Athens.

Other details regarding the event involved parking, ticket prices, and home game policies. According to the report, normal home game policies will be in effect for this event and free parking for the contest will be made available in specific lots beginning at 7 a.m.

Another change made to this year's format is the price of admission. In previous seasons, admission into the scrimmage was free. However, this year, admission for G-Day will cost $10, with tickets going on sale beginning on Monday, March 30th.

While the lack of a national broadcast is certainly disappointing to many Georgia fans, changes to spring scrimmages, have become a widespread occurrence across the sport of college football with some programs even canceling the scrimmages altogether.

With details regarding this year's spring game now set, the Bulldogs will continue to practice diligently throughout the offseason in hopes of improving its roster as much as possible. Georgia will officially begin its 2026 season on Saturday, September 5th against Tennessee State.