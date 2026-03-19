Georgia Bulldogs Announce Kickoff Time, Ticket Prices, and Other Details for G-Day

The University of Georgia has released a full set of details regarding the team's upcoming inter-squad scrimmage, known as G-Day.

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of their spring practice camp, as the team begins its quest for another national championship for the 2026 college football season. The Dawgs' are looking to improve upon last year's results, as they were eliminated in their first College Football Playoff appearance for the second season in a row.

The Dawgs spring camp will conclude on April 18th in Sanford Stadium, when the team hosts its annual G-Day scrimmage. G-day is an excellent opportunity for fans to get a first look at the Bulldogs 2026 roster, and serves as a massive excitement builder in the lead up to the 2026 season.

With the date for the scrimmage approaching, the University of Georgia has recently released additional details regarding the upcoming event.

Georgia Bulldogs Release More Details Regarding G-Day Scrimmage

Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White-Helton (18) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the Georgia G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to the Bulldogs, kickoff for this year's scrimmage will begin at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 18th. Tickets for this year's event will cost $10 and will be on sale beginning on Monday, March 30th.

The only remaining detail that remains in question, is whether this year's event will be televised to a national audience. Last season, Georgia elected to not televise their event due to the widespread fears of spring tampering across the sport.

Those fears may be mitigated this season, however, as the NCAA recently announced the closure of the spring portal window. This means that players are no longer able to transfer schools following spring practice, which significantly decreases the incentive for other teams to tamper with players. Despite this change, it still remains a mystery whether the team will televise its spring game or not.

Earlier this week, head coach Kirby Smart revealed that the spring scrimmage would resemble similar capacity's to previous scrimmages. The coach did note, however, that injuries could change the format should they become an issue.

While G-Day may or may not be televised nationally this season, those in attendance are sure to be treated to an exciting showdown between members of this year's roster.

With a spring game now set, the Bulldogs will continue to practice diligently throughout the offseason in hopes of improving its roster as much as possible. Georgia will officially begin its 2026 season on Saturday, September 5th against Tennessee State.