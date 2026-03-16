Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Spring Practice: What Fans Should Expect From Camp

What Georgia Bulldogs fans should expect from the Dawgs' spring camp as the team returns to action for the first time in the 2026 season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to begin spring practices this week as the team gears up for another massive season in 2026. With anticipation around the Dawgs' return to action, here are a handful of things Dawg fans should expect from this year's camp.

1. Emphasis on the Wide Receiver Position

Apr 12, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver CJ Wiley (6) tries to make a catch behind defensive back Daniel Harris (7) during the Georgia Spring game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Georgia experienced a fairly significant loss of talent at the wide receiver position this offseason and is heavily relying on its fresh faces to increase offensive output this season. Expect for pass catchers to absorb the majority of offensive headlines this season.

2. Injuries

Apr 15, 2023; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown on the field during the Georgia Spring Game at Sanford Staduim. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Injuries so early into a season can be extremely alarming for fans, but the Dawgs' coaching staff handles these situations with extreme caution. Do not be surprised if a handful of key contributors miss significant time during spring out of precautionary measures. It also provides younger players with an excellent opportunity to gain experience.

3. Flash Players

Apr 12, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) calls for the ball during the Georgia Spring game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Almost every spring camp, there are a handful of players that flash greatness and get fans excited to see them in action during the season. While it is unclear who said flash players might be, there will almost certainly be one o two players who create large amounts of buzz heading into the 2026 season.

4. Quarterback Buzz

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) at the first day of fall practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, July 31, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is practically no controversy as to who Georgia's starting quarterback will be during the 2026 season. However, the questions around the position pertain to what the room looks like behind Gunner Stockton. Players such as Ryan Puglisi and Ryan Montgomery are expected to make massive strides this offseason, and younger players on the roster will also be heading into the season with expectations for their development.

5. A Unique G-Day Experience

Apr 12, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Ryan Puglisi (12) in action during the Georgia Spring game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

G-Day the past few seasons has been a far cry from the traditional experience it was for many years. Recently, renovations to Sanford Stadium and lack of nationally broadcasted coverage has provided an extremely unique experience for fans in attendance. While the exact circumstances for this year's scrimmage remain unclear, it is likely that the 2026 G-Day game will also have a slightly different feel to it.

The Bulldogs will officially report to spring camp on Tuesday, March 17th, and will conclude camp activities on Saturday, April 18th when the team hosts an inter-squad scrimmage, known as G-Day. It is currently unclear whether this year's event will be nationally televised or not.