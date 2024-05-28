Georgia Bulldogs Could Play Three Games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium During 2024 Season
Should things go well, the Georgia Bulldogs could make three appearances in the Benz this upcoming season
The Georgia Bulldogs have grown quite accustomed to playing football games in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium located in Atlanta, Georgia. Since the venue opened in August of 2017, Georgia has played in the venue numerous times spanning from regular season games to national title bouts. Sometimes, the Dawgs have even appeared in the venue multiple times in one season.
The 2024 college football season could provide a similar fate for the Bulldogs, as there are multiple postseason opportunities for Georgia to appear in the venue. First, the Bulldogs will be opening the season in the Benz when they play the Clemson Tigers as a part of the Aflac Kickoff Game. Then, should the Dawgs earn a bid to the SEC Championship, they will appear in the Benz once again. And finally, should Georgia be fortunate enough to make it to the national championship, the national title game will also be held in Atlanta.
Whether Georgia fans enjoy traveling to Atlanta to watch the Dawgs play. Dawg nation likely won’t complain about watching their team play in the Benz three times this season, as it will indicate another national championship appearance for their team.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
