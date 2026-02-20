2027 Quarterback Jayden Wade Appears to Reaffirm Commitment to Georgia Bulldogs

2027 quarterback prospect Jayden Wade appears to have reaffirmed his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs via social media.

The college football offseason is underway, which means it's prime time for coaches and programs to do some heavy recruiting on the trail. The 2027 class has the main focus of teams' attention, as programs all across the country look to nab highly-talented players from the class.

The Georgia Bulldogs have already done a fair amount of work on the trail for the 2027 class, and have earned a handful of commitments. One of their most notable commitments is quarterback, Jayden Wade, one of the top-rated players in the country.

However, it appears that the Dawgs may be in danger of losing Wade, as reports have indicated that other notable schools in the SEC are in heavy pursuit of Wade and are looking to flip the quarterback ahead of signing day. Despite these reports, Wade appeared to reaffirm his commitment to the Bulldogs via social media.

Jayden Wade's Reaffirming Post to the Georgia Bulldogs

Wade's post via social media was a subtle, yet reassuring that the quarterback is dedicated to the Bulldogs 2027 class.

Quarterback recruitments at the University of Georgia have become somewhat of a sore subject for Bulldog fans as of late. In the previous two recruiting classes, the Dawgs have had each of their highest rated quarterbacks flip their commitments just days or weeks before signing day.

The most notorious of these cases is Jared Curtis, who repeatedly denied rumors of a flip, before ultimately announcing his commitment to the Vanderbilt Commodores just days before national signing day.

The news enraged Bulldogs fans and sent shocks through the college football recruiting world. Curtis will face the Bulldogs this season when the Commodores travel to Sanford Stadium on Saturday, October 3rd.

While Wade's post may certainly be affirmation that he intends on signing with the University of Georgia, recent events for Georgia Bulldogs fans will likely cause Dawg fans to be skeptical until Wade officially arrives on campus.

As the offseason continues, Kirby Smart and his staff will continue to diligently pursue other recruits and retain their current class in hopes of signing one of the top classes in the nation come national signing day.