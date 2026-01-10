Georgia Bulldogs Defender Gabe Harris Officially Announces 2025 NFL Draft Decision

A Georgia Bulldogs Football player has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2025 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has come to an end following the Dawgs' heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the first round of the College Football Playoff during the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

With the season now complete, players have begun announcing their decisions regarding the NFL Draft. The latest player to announce his decision is Bulldogs defensive end Gabe Harris, who announced that he will be returning to Athens for the 2026 college football season.

Harris took to social media to announce his return. His post was featured with a highlight video and a graphic that simply stated "I'm back."

Throughout the 2025 season, Harris turned in some monstrous performances for the Bulldogs and played a critical role in the team's SEC Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, the defender's season was cut short following a lower leg injury, and he would miss the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

What Does Gabe Harris' Return Mean for Georgia Football?

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. (0) celebrates after sacking Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the first quarter during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Edge defenders are one of the most valuable players on the defensive side of the football, as they can frequently dictate whether or not an opposing offense will have time to throw the football, or ability to set edges for perimeter runs.

With Gabe Harris returning for another season, the Bulldogs' defense will have a massive veteran presence, which will pay dividends for the unit in the long run.

Players departing for the NFL Draft have become somewhat of an expectation for Georgia fans. Under Kirby Smart, the Dawgs have produced a plethora of first-round draft picks and selections that have gone on to have extremely fruitful NFL careers.

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, it will be another season before Harris adds his name to the lengthy list of players in the NFL.

As the offseason continues there will likely be a handful of other Bulldog players who will make their decisions regarding the NFL Draft known. Stay tuned for more coverage on the Georgia Bulldogs’ offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.