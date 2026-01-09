Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back JaCorey Thomas Announces 2026 NFL Draft Decision

A Georgia Bulldogs Football player has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2025 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has come to an end following the Dawgs' heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the first round of the College Football Playoff during the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

With the season now complete, players have begun announcing their decisions regarding the NFL Draft. The latest player to announce his decision is Bulldogs defensive back JaCorey Thomas, who announced that he will be entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Thomas took to social media to announce his decision and thank Georgia fans and coaches for his career "Between the Hedges" at the University of Georgia.

“I’m incredibly grateful for my four years at the University of Georgia and for the fans who have supported me along the way," wrote Thomas. "Staying committed to this program and competing in front of Dawg Nation has been an honor I’ll always cherish. I love this game and the opportunity to wear the G.”

Thomas was a member of the Bulldogs' 2022 recruiting class and frequently saw the field in teh lead up to the 2025 season, where he became a full-time starter on Georgia's defense. His contributions to the team helped the Dawgs secure back-to-back SEC Championship victories and College Football Playoff appearances.

How Thomas' Draft Departure Affects the Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Jacorey Thomas (20) celebrates a sack during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Thomas was a mainstay in Georgia's defensive backfield throughout the 2025 season and provided the Dawgs with a massive veteran presence. His experience will surely be missed come the 2026 season, and the Dawgs will need to find a player to fill his void.

Luckily for the Bulldogs, Kirby Smart and his staff have made some major moves to acquire talented players at the position this offseason.

Players departing for the NFL Draft have become somewhat of an expectation for Georgia fans. Under Kirby Smart, the Dawgs have produced a plethora of first-round draft picks and selections that have gone on to have extremely fruitful NFL careers.

While Georgia fans would likely love to see Thomas in the red and black one more season, the player's future is extremely bright.

As the offseason continues there will likely be a handful of other Bulldog players who will make their decisions regarding the NFL Draft known. Stay tuned for more coverage on the Georgia Bulldogs’ offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.