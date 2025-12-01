Georgia Bulldogs Results in College Football Rematches - How Have the Dawgs Fared?
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for a rematch against the Alabama Crimson Tide, how have the Dawgs fared in previous rematches?
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are set for an SEC Showdown this weekend, as the two teams prepare to battle in Atlanta, Georgia, for conference supremacy in this year's SEC Championship game.
This year's championship will be a rematch of a regular-season matchup that took place earlier in the 2025 season. The Tide earned a 27-24 victory over the Bulldogs, ending Georgia's 30-game winning streak inside Sanford Stadium.
While the loss was a devastating blow to Bulldog fans, the Dawgs did not have to wait super long to have a shot at revenge. So, with a rematch set to take place, how have the Georgia Bulldogs fared in previous college football rematches?
According to reports, there have been six instances in which the Bulldogs faced a team twice in the same season; however, three of those matchups occurred before 1945. Two of the matchups took place at the height of World War II and the third took place in the 1800s.
The Dawgs have had three rematches in the modern era of college football, all of which occurred over the past 25 years. All three examples also share one key characteristic, in that the Bulldogs lost the first matchup on all three occasions.
Georgia Bulldogs Results in Rematches
Georgia vs LSU (2003)
The Georgia Bulldogs were on the losing end of a 17-10 contest in Baton Rouge in late September of the 2003 college football season. After finishing the regular season with a 10-2 record, however, the Dawgs and Tigers were destined for a rematch in Atlanta.
Unfortunately for the Dawgs, the rematch cemented the Tigers' victory, as LSU handed Georgia a 34-13 defeat in the SEC Championship game. The Tigers would go on to play for and win the BCS National Championship.
Georgia vs Auburn (2017)
After spending a brief amount of time at the No.1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Bulldogs were quickly humbled by one of their oldest rivals. The Auburn Tigers handed Georgia a shocking 40-17 defeat on the plains, giving Georgia its only loss of the regular season.
Less than a month later, the two teams would meet again in Atlanta for the SEC Championship and a College Football Playoff spot. The Dawgs would get the last laugh, as the Bulldogs' defense suffocated the Tigers en route to a 28-7 victory.
Georgia vs Alabama (2021)
After an incredible 12-0 start to the 2021 season, Georgia appeared destined for its first national title in 41 years. Those hopes came to a screeching halt in the SEC Championship however, as the Crimson Tide offense exploded for a 41-24 victory.
The Dawgs' national title hopes were not lost, however, and the team earned an opportunity to face the Tide again in Indianapolis, this time for the national championship. The Bulldogs dominated the fourth quarter on the way to a 33-18 victory. It remains Georgia's only win over the Crimson Tide in the last 15 years.
The Dawgs will look to avenge another regular-season loss this weekend as they face Alabama in Atlanta for the SEC Championship. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 4 p.m.