Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Xzavier McLeod Announces 2026 NFL Draft Decision

A Georgia Bulldogs Football player has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2025 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has come to an end following the Dawgs' heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the first round of the College Football Playoff during the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

With the season now complete, players have begun announcing their decisions regarding the NFL Draft. The latest player to announce his decision is Bulldogs defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod who announced that he will be returning to the University of Georgia for the 2026 season.

McLeod took to social media to announce his return and confirm that next year will be his final season in Athens. The defensive lineman also used the hashtag "unfinished business," alluding to the fact that the roster still has a major goal to accomplish.

"One last run let’s goo!!!✊🏿," wrote McLeod.

McLeod joined the Bulldogs via the transfer portal ahead of the 2024 college football season and made a consistent impact on the Bulldogs' interior defensive line. His contributions to the team helped the Dawgs earn back-to-back SEC Championship victories and College Football Playoff appearances.

What Xzacier McLeod's Return Means for Georgia Football

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod (94) reacts with defensive back Kj Bolden (4) after breaking up a pass against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The line of scrimmage is one of the most important facets of any successful team in football, and has been the cause of many great seasons over the years. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs know this extremely well, as they have prioritized it in recruiting numerous times as they look to bring in extremely talented players at the position.

With a player as talented as McLeod set to return for the 2026 season and add a veteran presence to the room, the Bulldogs defense could be in an excellent position to have a fantastic year and lead the Dawgs to yet another College Football Playoff appearance.

Players departing for the NFL Draft have become somewhat of an expectation for Georgia fans. Under Kirby Smart, the Dawgs have produced a plethora of first-round draft picks and selections that have gone on to have extremely fruitful NFL careers. Fortunately for Georgia fans, it will be another year before McLeod adds his name to that list.

As the offseason continues there will likely be a handful of other Bulldog players who will make their decisions regarding the NFL Draft known. Stay tuned for more coverage on the Georgia Bulldogs’ offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.