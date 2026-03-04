How Georgia's Monroe Freeling Has Earned A Top 10 Projection in the 2026 NFL Draft

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling has skyrocketed up boards in the lead up to the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 2026 NFL Combine completed last week which means teams are one step closer to selecting their next class of player in the NFL Draft. With combine festivities now complete, some prospects have seen a drastic change to their draft projections.

One player who has skyrocketed up boards is Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling, who has continuously built momentum since the conclusion of the 2025 college football season. Freeling was tabbed by many as a potential first round selection. However, the offensive lineman's strong showing at the combine appears to have helped him secure a top 10 draft selection.

"Freeling's stock has skyrocketed since the end of the season. At 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, he's one of the few true left tackles of this class," wrote ESPN's Jordan Reid. "He is also an excellent athlete who excels in space and on the move. His size, upside and athletic traits have prompted multiple teams to rank him as the top offensive tackle at the combine."

Monroe Freeling's Historic NFL Combine Performance in 2026

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (OL24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During the 2026 NFL Combine, Freeling turned in a 9.99 RAS score, which ranks the second highest all time out of 1,512 prospects, dating back to 1987. His athletic prowess and plethora of highlights has had scouts awing with excitement.

During his time with the Georgia Bulldogs, Freeling was a main stay on the teams, offensive line and help contribute in back to back SEC championship victories and College Football Playoff appearances.

The Bulldogs' overall size and athleticism are expected to make him a massive contributor in the league for many years, and the lineman is expected to add immediate value to whichever franchise selects him in this year's draft.

With a first round draft selection seemingly secured, Freeling will become the first Georgia offensive lineman to be selected in the first round since Amarius Mims was selected 18th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024. It is very likely that he will also become the first Bulldog taken inside the top 10 since Jalen Carter in 2023.

Freeling's stats of a first round selection will be cemented during the 2026 NFL Draft. THis year's event will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with the first round beginning on Thursday, April 23rd. The event will conclude on Saturday, April 25th.