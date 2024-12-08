Georgia Bulldogs Discover Potential Opponents in College Football Playoff
The Georgia Bulldogs have discovered which teams they will be facing in their first game of the College Football Playoff.
The Georgia Bulldogs discovered their College Football Playoff fate this weekend as they were awarded the second overall seed and a first-round bye following their overtime victory over Texas in the SEC Championship.
With the 12-team bracket set, the Dawgs now know which two teams they will await to play in the first round. Georgia will await the result of Indiana and Notre Dame's round-one playoff bout and will face the winner of said matchup in the Sugar Bowl. The Bulldogs have not faced Notre Dame since the 2019 season and have not faced Indiana in the history of their program
The Bulldogs will face the winner of Notre Dame or Indiana in the Sugar Bowl on January 1st. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 8:45 p.m.
College Football Playoff Rankings
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Boise State
- Arizona State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- SMU
- Clemson
- Alabama (1st Out)
- Miami (2nd Out)
