Georgia Bulldogs Earn Bid to 2025 SEC Championship Game Following Texas A&M Loss
The Georgia Bulldogs have officially punched their ticket to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game following the Texas A&M Aggies' loss.
The Georgia Bulldogs are officially set to appear in the 2025 SEC Championship game, as the Dawgs have earned a bid to the conference title matchup following the Texas Longhorns' victory over the Texas A&M Aggies.
The Aggies were defeated by their in-state rivals, the Texas Longhorns, by a score of 27-17 in Austin, Texas. The loss was the Aggies' first of the season, and they finished their conference schedule with a 7-1 record, while finishing the regular season with an 11-1 record.
The Bulldogs finished with a conference record of 7-1 this season, the same as the Aggies. However, the Dawgs possess a tiebreaker over Texas A&M due to their win over the Texas Longhorns earlier this season.
This will be the fifth consecutive season that the Dawgs appear in an SEC title game. The Bulldogs are 2-2 in that stretch. It will also be the eighth instance in nine seasons that the team competes for an SEC title.
Georgia Bulldogs' Extensive History in SEC Championship Games
Last year's SEC Championship saw Georgia emerge victorious over the Texas Longhorns in an overtime thriller. The contest is best known for its late-game heroics from Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton, who led Georgia to a second-half comeback after taking over for the injured Carson Beck.
While the Dawgs now know that they will be in Atlanta next week for the SEC Championship, the team does not yet know who their opponent will be. This will be revealed tomorrow evening when the Alabama Crimson Tide face the Auburn Tigers in Auburn, Alabama.
Should Alabama defeat Auburn this Saturday, the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will have a rematch of their regular-season bout in this year's SEC Championship. Should the Tide lose, however, the Ole Miss Rebels will earn a bid to the title game.
Georgia and Ole Miss also played earlier this season, as the Dawgs defeated the Rebels in a thrilling back-and-forth matchup that saw the Bulldogs earn a 43-35 victory in Athens. The Bulldogs scored on every offensive drive during the matchup.
The SEC Championship game will be played on Saturday, December 6th, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. A kickoff time for this game has not yet been officially announced, however, previous kickoffs have taken place at approximately 3:30 p.m.