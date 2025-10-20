Gunner Stockton Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has been named SEC offensive player of the week.
The Georgia Bulldogs picked up another big win on the season this past weekend as they defeated the Ole Miss Rebels by a final score of 43-35. The Rebels held a lead for the majority of the game, but an impeccable performance in the fourth quarter from both the offense and the defense allowed the Bulldogs to capture a lead and solidify the win.
Georgia's offensive outburst was led by a stellar performance from quarterback Gunner Stockton. He finished the day with 289 passing yards, 59 rushing yards and five total touchdowns. He also completed 84 percent of his passes against the Rebels.
Those numbers were not only good enough to lead Georgia to a win, but it also earned Stockton SEC offensive player of the week honors. Stockton split the award with Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who defeated the LSU Tigers at home this past weekend.
Stockton led his team to score on its first eight drives, making Georgia the first team to accomplish the feat versus an AP top 10 opponent since 2016. He is the first QB to go 12-for-12 or better in a half against an AP top five opponent since Cal's Aaron Rodgers did it against then No. 1 USC in 2004.
Gunner Stockton Earns SEC Offensive Player of the Week Honors
Stockton's season totals now sit at 1,553 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, a 70.5 percent completion rate, 279 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. With a little less than half of the regular season left, Stockton has been stellar for the Bulldogs this season.
The Bulldogs' offense as a whole has stepped up this season. They are averaging over 190 rushing yards per game, averaging 33.7 points per game and 237 passing yards per game. It has been a well balanced offensive attack from the Bulldogs this season, and Stockton has played a major role in both categories.
Perhaps the most promising thing about Stockton at this point in his career is they he is showing development every single weekend it seems. There were throws that Stockton was hesitant to make at the beginning of the season that he is now not only throwing, but completing as well.
The Bulldogs now head into their second bye week of the season before they face off against the Florida Gators, a team that just fired its head coach this past weekend.