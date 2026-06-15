Georgia Bulldogs Flip Penn State WR Jamir Dean - Add to 2027 Recruiting Class

The Georgia Bulldogs have flipped a massive wide receiver prospect and added to their 2027 recruiting class.

The Georgia Bulldogs are continuing to build momentum in the 2027 recruiting class, as the team adds even more extremely talented prospects to their cycle. The Dawgs appear to have kept the momentum rolling, as they have landed another commit.

The latest addition to their 2027 class is wide receiver Jamir Dean, a 4-star prospect from Alcoa, Tennessee. Dean was previously committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions, but has since elected to join Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

According to 247Sports, Dean measures at just under 6-foot-2 and weighs approximately 175 pounds. The wide receiver is also an extremely decorated track athlete, and has already surpassed 1,000 points in his high school basketball career.

What Jamir Dean Brings to the Georgia Bulldogs

Alcoa’s Jamir Dean competes in the 100 meter dash at the TSSAA Spring Fling track and championships at Tom Black Track on May 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Possessing elite wide receiver talent has long been a necessity for programs looking to make deep runs in the College Football Playoff. Given that Dean is expected to bring a strong sense of speed and quickness to the room, the Bulldogs' latest addition could make an immediate impact on the program once he arrives on campus.

Dean is the second player Kirby Smart and the Dawgs' staff have flipped in the past few weeks, as the Dawgs also nabbed Florida commit Kennedee Jackson earlier this month. With the summer heating up and plenty of time to still recruit, Dean may not be the last player to flip to the Bulldogs.

With another extremely talented player now joining Georgia's class, the Dawgs appear to be building massive momentum ahead of the 2026 regular season. The Bulldogs now have 16 commits to their class, and will likely add even more before signing day.

As the Summer months continue, Kirby Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs staff will continue to diligently work, in hopes of adding more talented prospects to their class before signing day. Below are all the current Bulldog commitments for the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL

Taurean Rawlins, WR

DJ Dotson, OT

Colton Nussmeier, QB

Kennedee Jackson, OL

Jamir Dean, WR