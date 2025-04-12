Georgia Bulldogs G-Day Roster - Red and Black Teams Revealed
See whether your favorite player is on the red or black team for the Georgia Bulldogs' spring scrimmage, G-Day.
After a long hiatus from the on-field action, the Georgia Bulldogs are back as they compete in their inter-squad scrimmage, better known as "G-Day". This will be fan's first look at the Bulldogs' 2025 roster and will give fans an introduction to many highly anticipated players.
Given every player on the field will be a Georgia Bulldog, who's on which team can be somewhat confusing, Bulldogs on SI has a complete roster list to help fans know who is playing on which team.
Red Team Roster:
0 Roderick Robinson II
1 Ellis Robinson IV
1 Zachariah Branch
2 Zion Branch
3 Nate Frazier
4 Oscar Delp
5 Noah Thomas
6 Noah Thomas
7 Lawson Luckie
8 Colbie Young
9 Chris Cole
10 Zayden Walker
11 Darren Ikinangbon
12 Jaden Harris
13 AJ Kruah
14 Gunner Stockton
14 Adrian Maddox
16 Mo Hayes
16 London Humphreys
17 Jaylan Morgan
18 Jontae Gilbert
19 Justin Williams
22 Branson Robinson
22 Todd Robinson
23 Ondre Evans
23 Jaden Reddell
24 Dominick Kelly
27 Chris Peal
29 Isaiah Gibson
32 Cash Jones
33 Chauncey Bowens
35 Jacob Fleming
37 Henry Waller
41 Denton Shamburger
43 Ali Hall
44 Patrick Hester
52 Mike Uini
53 Eli Barrow
55 Bo Hughley
56 Micah Morris
57 Monroe Freeling
60 Beau Gardner
67 Clinton Barlow
71 Earnest Greene
74 Drew Bobo
75 Daniel Calhoun
79 Nyier Daniels
82 Colton Heinrich
83 Cole Speer
85 Chase Linton
86 Dillon Bell
88 Nasir Johnson
90 Elijah Griffin
91 Peyton Woodring
92 Brett Thorson
94 Henry Bates
96 JJ Hanne
97 Jordan Thomas
Black Team Roster:
0 Gabe Harris
3 CJ Allen
4 KJ Bolden
5 Raylen Wilson
6 Daylen Everette
6 CJ Wiley
7 Daniel Harris
8 Joenel Aguero
9 Ethan Barbour
10 Elyiss Williams
11 Talyn Taylor
12 Ryan Puglisi
13 Tyler Williams
15 Demello Jones
15 Ryan Montgomery
17 Colter Ginn
18 Sacovie White
19 Hezekiah Millender
20 Dwight Phillips
20 Jacorey Thomas
24 Bo Walker
26 Micah Bell
28 Walter Blanchard
28 Kris Jones
29 Luke Bennett
27 Chris Peal
29 Isaiah Gibson
30 Terrell Foster
30 Gannon Hearst
31 Kyron Jones
31 Wade Penn
33 Quintavius Johnson
38 Brandon Mathis
39 Miles Thornton
41 David Lalaian
43 Marek Briley
44 Jordan Hall
45 Jacob Hardie
46 Danny Curran
46 Luke Raab
47 William Taylor
48 Cooper Johnson
50 Cortez Smith
51 Will Snellings
51 Malachi Toliver
52 Christen Miller
60 Henry Peagler
61 Nick Reeves
64 Jahzare Jackson
65 Dennis Uzochukwu
72 Jamal Meriweather
73 Juan Gaston
75 Mason Short
76 Marcus Harrison
78 Tate Nelms
81 Jeremy Bell
84 Landon Roldan
89 Henry Delp
90 Drew Miller
91 Justin Greene
92 Liam Badger
94 Xzavier McLeod
95 Nnamdi Ogboko
99 Joseph Jonah-Ajonye
Bulldogs on SI will be in attendance for Saturday's scrimmage and will provide LIVE UPDATES of all the action as it happens. In addition to live coverage online by Bulldogs on SI, play-by-play coverage for the scrimmage will be broadcast on 680 The Fan.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs Spring Scrimmage "G-Day"
- Gameday: Saturday, April 12th. 2025
- Game time: 1:00 pm ET
- TV: Unavailable. Click HEREfor live updates
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily