LIVE Updates - Full Notes and Observations From Georgia's G-Day Scrimmage
Bringing you all the live updates from the Georgia Bulldogs' annual spring scrimmage, known as "G-Day".
The Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 spring scrimmage, better known as G-Day has arrived as the Dawgs face themselves in an inter-squad scrimmage. Unlike events from previous years, however, this year's game will not be televised. Given that those not traveling to Athens will be unavailable to catch the action. Bulldogs on SI have live in-depth coverage to keep fans up to speed.
LIVE Updates: Georgia Bulldogs Spring Game (G-Day)
NOTE** This article will be updated periodically as events of the scrimmage occur. G-Day is currently scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 12th at 1 p.m.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs Spring Scrimmage "G-Day"
- Gameday: Saturday, April 12th. 2025
- Game time: 1:00 pm ET
- TV: Unavailable. Click HERE for live updates
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
Georgia Football Injury Report
Pre-Spring Injuries:
- Gabe Harris, EDGE - Shoulder
- Christen Miller, DT - Shoulder
- Daylen Everette, CB - Sports Hernia
- Monroe Freeling, OT - Shoulder
- Joseph Jonah-Ajonye - Foot
- Roderick Robinson - Foot
- Branson Robinson - Knee
- Ryan Montgomery - Knee
- Colton Heinrich - Shoulder
- Jaylan Morgan - Shoulder
- Brett Thorson, Knee
Spring Practice Injuries
Since the beginning of spring practice, the Bulldogs have remained pretty healthy, only suffering three injuries that we’ve been able to report to date. Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Daniel Calhoun suffered an injury that put him out for the remainder of the spring.
Freshman WR, Tyler Williams, suffered an ankle injury that required surgery and is out for the spring as well.
Two-year starter at offensive tackle, Earnest Greene has suffered a hand injury during spring practice, but has remained active and is practicing with a club on his hand.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily