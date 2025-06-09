Dawgs Daily

Georgia Bulldogs Gunner Stockton Isn't a Top 40 Quarterback According to Reports

According to some reports, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton is not a top-40 quarterback in college football.

Christian Kirby II

Sep 7, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs against Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles defensive back Eric Taylor (35) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs against Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles defensive back Eric Taylor (35) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

According to some reports, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton is not a top-40 quarterback in college football.

The quarterback position is essential to any team's success in the sport of football and the quality of play a program gets from its starter will likely indicate the success that it has during a season.

While fans of the Georgia Bulldogs presume that Gunner Stockton will be the Dawgs' signal caller for 2025, there are still a handful of questions surrounding his abilities. According to a ranking from Sports Grid, the Bulldogs quarterback doesn't even rank inside the top 40 quarterbacks for the 2025 season.

"Stockton is a wildcard, assuming he is the starter for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2025." Wrote Sports Grid's TJ Inman. "The former high school star does not have the physical profile of a stud quarterback, but Stetson Bennett did not either, and that turned out just fine for the Bulldogs."

In fairness, some of the apprehensions around Stockton are warranted. The quarterback is winless as a starter (though it has only been one game) and the Bulldogs offense has scored just three touchdowns in six quarters of play with him at the helm. However, there is also not a glaring implication that Stockton will not be a solid passer in 2025.

Stockton's lack of physically imposing traits, a world-class recruiting ranking, or a famous last name has placed him relatively low on people's radar for the 2025 college football season. However, if there is one thing that Kirby Smart players appear to thrive on, it's doubt.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football