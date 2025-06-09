Georgia Bulldogs Gunner Stockton Isn't a Top 40 Quarterback According to Reports
According to some reports, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton is not a top-40 quarterback in college football.
The quarterback position is essential to any team's success in the sport of football and the quality of play a program gets from its starter will likely indicate the success that it has during a season.
While fans of the Georgia Bulldogs presume that Gunner Stockton will be the Dawgs' signal caller for 2025, there are still a handful of questions surrounding his abilities. According to a ranking from Sports Grid, the Bulldogs quarterback doesn't even rank inside the top 40 quarterbacks for the 2025 season.
"Stockton is a wildcard, assuming he is the starter for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2025." Wrote Sports Grid's TJ Inman. "The former high school star does not have the physical profile of a stud quarterback, but Stetson Bennett did not either, and that turned out just fine for the Bulldogs."
In fairness, some of the apprehensions around Stockton are warranted. The quarterback is winless as a starter (though it has only been one game) and the Bulldogs offense has scored just three touchdowns in six quarters of play with him at the helm. However, there is also not a glaring implication that Stockton will not be a solid passer in 2025.
Stockton's lack of physically imposing traits, a world-class recruiting ranking, or a famous last name has placed him relatively low on people's radar for the 2025 college football season. However, if there is one thing that Kirby Smart players appear to thrive on, it's doubt.
