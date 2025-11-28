LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs vs Georgia Tech - Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate
Bringing you live updates from the Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets week 14 college football matchup as they occur.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' 119th rendition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" is underway as the two teams battle for bragging rights inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This year's contest is the first recorded instance where the event has taken place on a neutral site.
While today's game is not being played at either team's home stadium, the matchup is still technically a home game for the Yellow Jackets. However, that is unlikely to stop thousands and thousands of Georgia fans from showing up in support of the Dawgs.
This year's matchup has extremely high stakes for both teams, as it will be the first meeting of the Kirby Smart era which both schools are ranked inside the top 25. The last meeting that occurred was back in 2014.
During that 2014 matchup, the Yellow Jackets kicked a last-second field goal to force overtime in Athens. Bulldogs quarterback Hutson Mason's pass was intercepted in overtime, securing an upset victory for the Yellow Jackets.
Last season's contest also went to overtime, with the Dawgs earning an 8-OT Yellow Jackets on victory over th a rushing touchdown from Nate Frazier. The game was the longest matchup in series history.
The Bulldogs will be looking to secure a more stress-free victory this season, as the Dawgs are still in the hunt to earn a bid in the SEC Championship and want to remain as healthy as possible for the postseason. A win would also practically guarantee Georgia a spot in this year's College Football Playoff.
Gunner Stockton Returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Today's game is also significant for Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton, who will be making his first start inside the iconic Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Stockton made his first appearance with the Dawgs last season in this venue, when he led a second-half comeback against the Texas Longhorns to help secure an SEC Championship victory.
The Bulldogs and Stockton would love nothing more than to repeat their successes this afternoon, as they look to earn a historic eighth consecutive victory over their in-state rivals. Stay tuned for more coverage as the Georgia Bulldogs face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Bulldogs vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Live Updates:
Editor's Notes**: This article will be periodically updated as gameplay continues. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 3:30 p.m.