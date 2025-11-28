Dawgs Daily

LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs vs Georgia Tech - Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate

Bringing you live updates from the Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets week 14 college football matchup as they occur.

Christian Kirby II

Nov 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bringing you live updates from the Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets week 14 college football matchup as they occur.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' 119th rendition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" is underway as the two teams battle for bragging rights inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This year's contest is the first recorded instance where the event has taken place on a neutral site.

While today's game is not being played at either team's home stadium, the matchup is still technically a home game for the Yellow Jackets. However, that is unlikely to stop thousands and thousands of Georgia fans from showing up in support of the Dawgs.

This year's matchup has extremely high stakes for both teams, as it will be the first meeting of the Kirby Smart era which both schools are ranked inside the top 25. The last meeting that occurred was back in 2014.

During that 2014 matchup, the Yellow Jackets kicked a last-second field goal to force overtime in Athens. Bulldogs quarterback Hutson Mason's pass was intercepted in overtime, securing an upset victory for the Yellow Jackets.

Last season's contest also went to overtime, with the Dawgs earning an 8-OT Yellow Jackets on victory over th a rushing touchdown from Nate Frazier. The game was the longest matchup in series history.

The Bulldogs will be looking to secure a more stress-free victory this season, as the Dawgs are still in the hunt to earn a bid in the SEC Championship and want to remain as healthy as possible for the postseason. A win would also practically guarantee Georgia a spot in this year's College Football Playoff.

Gunner Stockton Returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton
Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) drops back to pass against the Texas Longhorns during the second half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Today's game is also significant for Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton, who will be making his first start inside the iconic Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Stockton made his first appearance with the Dawgs last season in this venue, when he led a second-half comeback against the Texas Longhorns to help secure an SEC Championship victory.

The Bulldogs and Stockton would love nothing more than to repeat their successes this afternoon, as they look to earn a historic eighth consecutive victory over their in-state rivals. Stay tuned for more coverage as the Georgia Bulldogs face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Live Updates:

Editor's Notes**: This article will be periodically updated as gameplay continues. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

First Quarter:

feed

Published
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football