Georgia Bulldogs Have Four of the SEC's Top 10 Games for the 2025 Football Season
According to ESPN, the Georgia Bulldogs are expected to play in four of the SEC's top 10 regular-season games this year.
The SEC is one of college football's most prestigious conferences and is home to some of the sport's most dominant teams. Among these teams is the Georgia Bulldogs, who will be looking to repeat their conference championship successes from just a season ago.
While playing in the SEC is always a challenge for any team, the Bulldogs' 2025 schedule packs a bit more of a punch than years prior. According to ESPN, the Dawgs are projected to play in four of the SEC's top 10 regular-season games this season.
The four games to make the list were the Dawgs' matchups with Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama, and Texas. All teams Georgia faced last season and finished with a 3-2 record against (playing Texas twice).
Each matchup presents a unique challenge for the Bulldogs in 2025. While on paper, the Volunteers are not the conference's best team, this year's matchup will be one of the few road games for Georgia and will likely be the first SEC start of quarterback Gunner Stockton's career.
Alabama and Ole Miss each present unique challenges as well. The Bulldogs have not defeated the Tide in a regular-season matchup since 2007 and are just 1-9 against Alabama in the previous 10 meetings. Making their meeting in Athens this season practically a "must-win" for Bulldog fans.
Ole Miss, on the other hand, handed Georgia an embarrassing defeat on the road last season, holding the Dawgs to less than 14 points on offense. Serving revenge against Lane Kiffin and his Rebels will not be easy, as the team travels to Athens for the second time in three seasons.
Finally, the Texas Longhorns. Georgia bested Texas twice last season (once in Austin and another in Atlanta). Still, the Longhorns will be looking to hand the Dawgs a loss, potentially ending Georgia's historic win streak at home. With Arch Manning expected to be the starting quarterback by the time Texas travels to Athens, Georgia, and Texas' regular-season matchup could provide one of the most exciting games of the 2025 season.
Georgia will begin its 2025 season on Saturday, August 30th when it hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd in Sanford Stadium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and coverage will be aired on ESPN.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily