The Georgia Bulldogs Have a Fantastic Problem Heading Into the 2026 Football Season

As the Georgia Bulldogs gear up for the 2026 college football season, the Dawgs roster faces a major issue that is actually a fantastic problem to have.

The Georgia Bulldogs are just months away from returning to action for the 2026 season, as the team looks to make a deeper run in the College Football Playoff and win its first national championship since the 2022 season.

The Bulldogs will have a litany of challenges internal and external challenges to face along the way as the 12-team playoff format has not been kind to the team since its inception. However, there is one major problem the Dawgs have that will be extremely enviable for the 2026 season.

Since the turn of the decade, Georgia has been home to elite tight end play and has produced a handful of incredible players. This year will likely be no different, as the Bulldogs possess nearly half a dozen key players in the room.

But an abundance of talent at one position often provides challenges, as there are only so many snaps that can be provided. This creates an extremely large problem for the Bulldogs. However, it is one that nearly any program in the country would love to have.

Georgia's Tight Ends Will Provide an Excellent Problem for the Bulldogs

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie (7) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Mississippi Rebels with tight end Oscar Delp (4) during the first quarter of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Georgia has consistently produced elite tight end play under Todd Hartley, but this season's group could be among the program's best. Hartley may struggle to divide snaps given the depth at the position -- led by senior Lawson Luckie, Elyiss Williams and red shirt freshman Ethan Barbour, who impressed during the final spring scrimmage," wrote CBS Sports' Brad Crawford. "Last season marked Georgia's worst tight end production in five years, due in large part to wide receiver Zachariah Branch serving as the focal point of the passing attack."

While ensuring that all the players on a roster receive an adequate amount of touches will be a major challenge for position coach Todd Hartley and the rest of the Bulldogs' staff. Possessing one of the deepest tight end rooms in the entire country is a luxury that few Georgia fans will ever complain about.

The Bulldogs will put their tight end room on full display during the 2026 season. Georgia will begin its quest for another national title on Saturday, September 5th, against Tennessee State. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup have not been disclosed.