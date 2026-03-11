Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart Goes Viral After Lane Kiffin’s Instagram Post

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has recently gone viral following a social media post by LSU head coach Lane Kiffin.

For many universities across the southeast, this week is spring break week, as students relax and unwind before the final months of the spring semester. With students not on campus this week, many football programs also have the week off.

One SEC of coaches who appears to be making the most of their time of is Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart, who was recently captured in a photo by LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin on his social media.

The photo features Smart holding golf clubs, wearing street clothes, and holding a thumbs up to Kiffin, who appears to be holding a glass with the University of Georgia logo on it. The photograph has gone viral in many fan bases, and Smart has even been praised for appearing as "one of us."

Lane Kiffin posts a pic of Kirby being the absolute man on his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/k7lr1pjJB3 — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) March 11, 2026

Smart and Kiffin have been friends for many years and even once worked together under Nick Saban with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The two head coaches have since made multiple jokes at one another's expense, and have provided fans with some massive football games.

Kiffin and Smart's teams have faced one another each of the past three seasons, with Smart holding the upper hand in a 2-1 record. The duo would have had a fourth matchup, had Kiffin remained the head coach for Ole Miss' run during the College Football Playoff.

At the time of Kiffin's departure, Smart voiced his opinions on the situation and stated that he supported Kiffin's decision, while acknowledging the situation the now LSU head coach was in was uneviable.

"I don't envy the position he was in," Smart said. "Really hard position to be in and to navigate. I think [Nick] Saban addressed it best. We are in a time frame where ADs and people are making decisions in a timeline that is not congruent with the season and the playoffs. So it makes for really difficult decisions."

As of now, Smart, and Kiffin's teams are not currently scheduled to face off during the 2026 season. However, given the fact that both programs are playoff caliber, there is an excellent chance the two head coaches will cross paths again in the near future.

Georgia and LSU will each begin their 2026 college football season on Saturday, September 5th. A kick off time and TV network for each game has not yet been announced.