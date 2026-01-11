Georgia Bulldogs Kicker Peyton Woodring Officially Announces 2026 NFL Draft Decision

A Georgia Bulldogs Football player has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2025 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has come to an end following the Dawgs' heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the first round of the College Football Playoff during the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

With the season now complete, players have begun announcing their decisions regarding the NFL Draft. The latest player to announce his decision is Bulldogs kicker Peyton Woodring, who announced that he will be returning to the University of Georgia for the 2026 college football season.

Woodring took to social media to announce his decision and proclaim that he is happy to be a Georgia Bulldog. His post was also accompanied by a stylish edit, stating "I'm back."

"No place I’d rather be!! Ready to get back to work… Go Dawgs," Woodring wrote.

Woodring was a member of the Bulldogs' 2023 recruiting class and earned the starting kicker position his freshman season. Since then, the Bulldogs' kicker has become one of the most accurate in Georgia history and has delivered in some massive moments.

What Peyton Woodring's Return Means for Georgia Football

While special teams is not often recognized as one of the more impactful aspects of a football team, having a consistent kicker can oftentimes be the major difference in a win or a loss. Having a veteran kicker who is as reliable as Woodring for another season is massive for Georgia and will help supplement the Bulldogs' offense for the entire 2026 season.

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) and kicker Peyton Woodring (91) interact during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Players departing for the NFL Draft have become somewhat of an expectation for Georgia fans. Under Kirby Smart, the Dawgs have produced a plethora of first-round draft picks and selections that have gone on to have extremely fruitful NFL careers.

Luckily for the Georgia Bulldogs, it will be another season before Woodring adds his name to the list of Dawgs departing for the NFL.

As the offseason continues, there will likely be a handful of other Bulldog players who will make their decisions regarding the NFL Draft known. Stay tuned for more coverage on the Georgia Bulldogs’ offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.