Georgia Bulldogs' Kirby Smart on the Brink of History in 2025 College Football Season
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is expected to make college football history during the 2025 season.
It hasn't taken long for Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart to cement his name as the greatest Bulldogs coach of all time and one of the most dominant figures in the sport. Through just nine seasons, Smart has delivered multiple College Football Playoff appearances, a trio of conference titles, and is the only active head coach to win back to back national championships.
As he enters his 10th season as a head coach, Smart is once again on the brink of rewriting history books. As of now, the Bulldogs head coach has 105 total wins under his belt. This puts him only five wins away from becoming second all-time in wins through the first 10 seasons of a coaching career.
Currently, Smart trails only Boise State head coach Chris Peterson (107), Oklahoma's Bob Stoops (109), and Penn's George Woodruff (124). While it is mathematically impossible for Smart to surpass Woodruff this season, it should be noted that Woodruff's career took place from 1892-1901 in an entirely different era of college football.
Smart will begin year 10 with the Bulldog this August when the team begins its 2025 college football season on August 30th in Sanford Stadium. The Dawgs will host the Marshall Thundering Herd, which will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2004. Under Smart, the Dawgs are undefeated in season openers and boast a home win streak of more than 30 consecutive games.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily