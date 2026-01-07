Georgia Bulldogs Linebacker Raylen Wilson Announces 2026 NFL Draft Decision

A Georgia Bulldogs Football player has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2025 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has come to an end following the Dawgs' heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the first round of the College Football Playoff during the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

With the season now complete, players have begun announcing their decisions regarding the NFL Draft. The latest player to announce his decision is Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson who announced that he will be returning to Georgia for the 2026 college football season despite being elligble for the NFL Draft.

Wilson took to social media to confirm that he was forgoing the NFL Draft this year, citing that he still had some business to handle at the collegiate level before beginning his professional career.

"I still have business to handle. I will be back," Wilson wrote

What Raylen Wilson's Return Means for the Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) is called for pass interference on Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) during the third quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia held off Florida 24-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a massive return for the Bulldogs as CJ Allen already announced he has declared for the NFL draft. Now the Dawgs will be getting back one of their starting linebackers from this season and will have a great amount of leadership at the position heading into 2026.

Wilson was a member of the Bulldogs' 2023 recruiting class and quickly earned a starting role with the Bulldogs' defense. The linebacker was another adition to the "Glenn Schumann year three" success theory, as he turned in his best year during the 2025 season.

The linebacker finished the year with 74 tackles and 2.5 sacks (both which were career highs) and was a masjor leader within the Bulldogs locker room. Given that the hihgly talented linebacker is now one of the oldest in the room, his leadership will be that much more valuable for the 2026 season.

Players departing for the NFL Draft have become somewhat of an expectation for Georgia fans. Under Kirby Smart, the Dawgs have produced a plethora of first-round draft picks and selections that have gone on to have extremely fruitful NFL careers. Luckily for the Bulldogs, it will be another season before Wilson adds his name to this list.

As the offseason continues there will likely be a handful of other Bulldog players who will make their decisions regarding the NFL Draft known. Stay tuned for more coverage on the Georgia Bulldogs’ offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

