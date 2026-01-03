Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Christen Miller Announces 2026 NFL Draft Decision

A Georgia Bulldogs Football player has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2025 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has come to an end following the Dawgs' heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the first round of the College Football Playoff during the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

With the season now complete, players have begun announcing their decisions regarding the NFL Draft. The latest player to announce his decision is Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller, who announced that he will be entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

The defensive took to social media to announce his decision and thank fans for his experience at the University of Georgia.

"Thank you to Dawg Nation for embracing a kid from the east side of Atlanta and exposing me to experiences that helped me grow and transform into who I am today," wrote Miller. "Your support has helped prepare me to take this next step and dominate at the next level."

Miller was a member of the Bulldogs' 2022 recruiting class and worked his way up the Dawgs depth chart to ultimately become one of the team's best weapons on the interior defensive line. His ability to disrupt plays at the line of scrimmage became extremely valuable for Kirby Smart and his defense.

Along with his play style on the field, the defensive lineman quickly became a fan favorite in Athens for his personality and frequent clips that went viral on social media. Miller's leadership skills also helped him become one of the most respected players on this year's roster.

Since hiring Kirby Smart ahead of the 2016 season, the University of Georgia has become a hub for defensive linemen to earn extremely high NFL Draft spots. Given Miller's athleticism and game-wrecking ability, the defensive lineman could become the next Georgia player to have a lengthy NFL career.

Impact of Christen Miller Departure on the Bulldogs' Roster

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) is interviewed after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

With Miller set to continue his football career at the professional level, the Bulldogs' defense will be down one of its biggest players heading into the 2026 season. But while his absence will surely be felt, Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff have done a fantastic job recruiting talent at the defensive line position.

As the offseason continues there will likely be a handful of other Bulldog players who will make their decisions regarding the NFL Draft known. Stay tuned for more coverage on the Georgia Bulldogs’ offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.