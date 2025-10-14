Georgia Bulldogs Linebacker Raylen Wilson Compliments Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson explains the difficulties Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss presents.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of preparations for one of their biggest matchups of the regular season as they prepare to take on the fifth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels in Sanford Stadium. This will be the Bulldogs' second top-five opponent they face this season.
As the Dawgs' week of practice continues, players on the team have begun meeting with media members to discuss a handful of topics before the game. One player who recently shared his thoughts on the matchup was Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson.
During his presser, Wilson was asked to share his thoughts on Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and how much of a threat he poses to Georgia.
"I feel like he's a really big threat with his legs. He's an elusive scrambler, and inside the pocket, he's really elusive and can get out," said Wilson. "So I feel like he's a pretty good player."
Wilson was an integral piece to the Bulldogs' victory over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, as he was one of the players involved in the crucial goal-line fumble that eventually opened the door for Georgia to overcome a 10-point deficit in the first half.
The leadership and experience the linebacker has provided to the Bulldogs' defense this season have become extremely valuable to the program. Traits the Dawgs will almost certainly rely on as they look to avenge their loss to the Rebels in 2024.
Last year's loss, while it is not the main emphasis for Georgia players this season, does admittedly stick out in the mind of a handful of Bulldog players who competed in the matchup. Wilson, being one of those players, revealed that he felt there was an extra chip on the team's shoulder heading into the game.
"I feel like the players that have returned and that played in this game last season have a chip on their shoulder. So, you could say that."
Georgia and Ole Miss will kick off their highly anticipated week eight matchup at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 18th, in Sanford Stadium. Coverage for this game will be made nationally available on ABC.