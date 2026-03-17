Georgia Bulldogs Listed Among Teams Most Likely To Go Undefeated During 2026 Season

The Georgia Bulldogs have been listed as one of the most likely teams to finish the 2026 college football season with an undefeated record.

The countdown to the 2026 college football season is officially underway, as teams all across the country are reporting to spring practices and gearing up for another exciting year of college football. This year's schedule is sure to provide a handful of highly-anticipated matchups and big moments for fans.

Last year, history was made as the Indiana Hoosiers completed the first-ever 16-0 season. But as a new college football season approaches, experts and analysts are beginning to wonder which team has the best chance at replicating Indiana's success.

One program that many feel confident will have a shot at a perfect season is the Georgia Bulldogs, who recently completed a perfect 15-0 season, prior to the expansion of the College Football Playoff. Many believe the Dawgs will have one of the better chances to go perfect in 2026.

"Savvy veteran quarterback Gunner Stockton is back, and the running back tandem of Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens can take the pressure off him," wrote Bleacher Report's Brad Shepard. "The defense is just full of dynamic athletes, as Smart replenished a depleted secondary with portal additions."

Questions Georgia Will Need to Answer to Finish 16-0

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates a catch in the second quarter against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

But a perfect season will not be an easy task, and the Dawgs will have a handful of questions that need to be answered in order to complete the lofty goal. One of the main things that will need to be addressed this offseason, is the team's wide receiver room, which lost a massive amount of production recently.

"The biggest question mark is in the receiving corps, which will boast plenty of new faces after losing five of the top six pass-catchers (only London Humphreys returns)," wrote Shepard. "Stockton's weapon closet may be a process to get up to speed, but if the Dawgs can find some playmakers, the sky's the limit once again."

The team's defensive secondary and pass rush capabilities will also need to be addressed. However, the Dawgs made multiple offseason acquisitions in the offseason to supplement areas of need and could see a massive improvement in 2026.

While finishing a college football season with a perfect 16-0 record is much easier said than done, the Bulldogs are one of the few teams this season who will realistically have a shot at making it happen. The Dawgs' 2026 season will begin on Saturday, September 5th, when they host Tennessee State.