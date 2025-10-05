Georgia Bulldogs Listed As Slight Favorites on the Road Against the Auburn Tigers
The Georgia Bulldogs are currently listed as only slight favorites over the Auburn Tigers for their week seven matchup.
After an impressive victory over the Kentucky Wildcats in week six, the Georgia Bulldogs have set their sights on their next opponent as they prepare to travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers. This will be the 130th meeting between these two schools in a series that Georgia leads 65-56-8.
The Bulldogs are currently on an eight-game winning streak over the Tigers and will look to extend their streak on Saturday. A win would also extend Kirby Smart's lengthy win streak over unranked opponents.
Winning will not be without a challenge for the Dawgs, however. Despite possessing a much better record than the Tigers, Georgia is currently just a 4.5-point favorite over Auburn according to DraftKings.
The Bulldogs' last trip to Auburn resulted in a near-disaster as the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs trailed Auburn for a large portion of the game and escaped with a 27-20 victory, thanks to some late-game heroics from tight end Brock Bowers.
Playing in Jordan-Hare Stadium has been a challenge for numerous teams and has created some of college football's most memorable moments and legendary finishes. With such a low line for this week's upcoming contest, Georgia and Auburn could be in for another legendary finish.
The Bulldogs and Tigers will face off on Saturday, October 11th, in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for the evening and will be aired on ABC.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily