Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update for OL Drew Bobo Following Win Over Georgia Tech
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart provides an update on the injury status of starting center Drew Bobo.
The Georgia Bulldogs closed out their 2025 regular season in winning fashion this afternoon, as the Dawgs came out on the victorious end of a 16-9 defensive struggle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The victory marked the Dawgs' 11th win of the 2025 season.
The victory was also the Bulldogs' eighth consecutive over their in-state rivals, which ties the series record by either team for consecutive wins in this matchup.
While the Dawgs made history this afternoon, not all the news was good news for Kirby Smart and his staff, as they were down without a major contributor on the offensive line. Starting center Drew Bobo suffered what appears to be a lower body injury during the matchup.
Bobo exited the game sometime in the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and was later seen on the sideline wearing street clothes with a boot on his left foot. It is unclear what the severity of the injury currently is.
The center missed time a few weeks ago after suffering a laceration to his hand and had recently wrapped his finger for protection. However, this injury appears to be completely different and could create a new issue for the Dawgs' starting center.
Following the game, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media to provide an update on Bobo's status and to provide context as to what kind of injury the offensive lineman is currently dealing with.
"Not sure. He's got an ankle or a foot. But we are not sure," said Smart.
What is the Impact of Bobo's Absence?
Bobo has been a mainstay on the Bulldogs' offensive line this season and has provided a great sense of stability, especially within the Dawgs' run game. Losing him would be a massive blow to Georgia's offense as it gears up for a College Football Playoff run.
Injuries have become a major inconvenience for the Bulldogs this season and have already cost the team a handful of extremely talented players. Losing another starter for an extended period of time could provide yet another obstacle for the Dawgs to overcome.
With the Dawgs' regular season now complete, the team will await its next matchup. Should either Alabama or Texas A&M lose this weekend, Georgia will earn its fifth consecutive trip to Atlanta to battle for the SEC Championship.