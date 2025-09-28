Kirby Smart Comments on Decision to Not Kick Field Goal Against Alabama Crimson Tide
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart comments on the decision not to kick a field goal late in the Dawgs' loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Georgia Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the 2025 season this evening, as they were defeated by the Alabama Crimson Tide by a score of 24-21. The loss was the Bulldogs' first in Sanford Stadium in more than six years, and continued Georgia's extensive losing history to the Alabama program.
One of the key moments of the game came late in the second half, as the Bulldogs elected not to try a field goal inside their own red zone. Rather than attempt what would have been a game-tying field goal, the Dawgs elected to attempt a fourth-down conversion, which ultimately failed and sealed their fate.
Following the loss, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart elaborated on his decision during his post-game media presser.
"We were third and fourth, and we had decided if we had gained anything, we were going for it," said Smart. "And that play had been really successful for us, we missed a block that you gotta make."
Smart then doubled down on his statement, saying he would call the same play, 10 out of 10 times.
A failed fourth-down attempt was not the only miscue that ultimately sealed the Bulldogs' fate; the Dawgs dropped a wide-open touchdown earlier in the second half, and were consistently unable to get off the field on third down. Cleaning up these issues will be a necessity for Georgia moving forward.
The Bulldogs will be back in action this Saturday, as they return to Athens to face the Kentucky Wildcats. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for noon ET, and coverage will be made available on ABC.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily