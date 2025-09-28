HALFTIME: Georgia Bulldogs Defense Struggling Against Alabama Crimson Tide at Half
The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their week five matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Here is how the game has played out thus far.
The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their week five matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide, as the two teams compete in their first matchup "Between the Hedges" since the 2015 season. With 30 minutes left to play in this exciting game, here is how the contest has played thus far.
First Quarter:
The Bulldogs began the game with the ball and were quickly held to a three-and-out. The Crimson Tide then began its first drive of the game, which was accompanied by multiple third-down conversions that ended with a touchdown.
Georgia's second drive resulted in more success than the first, but eventually sputtered out around the 40-yard line. The Tide's second drive once again featured multiple third-down conversions and eventually finished out the first quarter.
Second Quarter:
The Tide's second drive of the evening continued throughout the second quarter as they quickly punched it in for the second score of the game and placed even more pressure on the Bulldogs. The Dawgs would answer the call though with a three-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to make the score 14-7.
The Bulldogs earned their first defensive stop of the evening and held Alabama to its first punt of the night on the ensuing drive. Unfortunately, a Nate Frazier fumble provided the Crimson Tide with ideal field position. The Bulldogs' defense would hold Alabama to a field goal, then score a touchdown of their own on the ensuign drive.
In the final two minutes of the half, Alabama's offense was able to march down into field-goal range and eventually punched the ball in for a touchdown to extend their lead back to 10.
Georgia will be on defense for the beginning of the second half and will need to continue to make stops in order to help the team secure a victory. Stay tuned for coverage from the second half.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 27th. 2025
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily